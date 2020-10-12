Shanghai to welcome Legoland theme park, hotel in Jinshan district

The city's Legoland resort will be in Fengjing, Jinshan district, and will include a theme park and a theme hotel with at least 250 rooms, Jinshan district government said.

The resort is based on an initial investment collaboration agreement signed last November; recently a formal collaboration agreement on the project was reached, according to Shanghai local news portal eastday.com.

The $550 million (S$745 million) Shanghai Legoland resort will be jointly developed by Shanghai Jinshan district government, global location-based family entertainment company Merlin Entertainments, CMC Inc, and Kirkbi Invest A/S, the investment company of Lego's parent company, Kirkbi.

The Shanghai theme park will feature Lego brick elements and Chinese culture to create an immersive interaction experience for families with children aged between 2 and 12, according to news portal Shanghai Observer.