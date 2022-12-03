'She set the noodles on fire': Woman's disastrous cooking journey videos a hit in China

A recently married woman in central China has taken mainland social media by storm with humorous videos of her disastrous cooking attempts for her husband.

The highlights of her culinary failures include steamed buns with raw stuffing, ugly and misshapen dumplings, burnt meat pies, and noodles turned black from using too much soy sauce, reported mainland video site Zhengzhou Tong Cheng Shi.

The woman from Henan province, identified as Huamei on Douyin, has been learning to cook for the last 52 days since getting married.

The "surprises" she plates up for her husband on the dining table also include egg fried rice mysteriously mashed into a ball shape and a noodle dish that she set on fire with a cigarette lighter.

In one dish of snail rice noodles, her husband found a metal nail in the bowl. Huamei told him this was because the Chinese name for snail rice noodles contains the characters luo si that has the same pronunciation as the Chinese word for metal nail which she thought was an ingredient.

Huamei said her husband often hesitated when first presented with her visually unappealing dishes.

"You will eat it or not?" Huamei asked her husband in one video after noticing his awkward expression while looking at her dishes.

"I will eat it," the husband replied, and added: "How hard you've worked on cooking meals!"

Perhaps the most surprising dish Huamei served up for her husband was a noodle dish that she set on fire with a lighter when served at the table.

​​PHOTO: Weibo

He also encouraged his wife to continue honing her cooking skills, "Don't be anxious. You will cook better gradually. Practice makes perfect."

"I am so happy," said the husband in another video.

Huamei's videos have been viewed more than two million times on Douyin and more than six million times on Weibo, generating widespread discussion online.

"Not bad! After all, she hadn't done any cooking before marrying you; she is willing to cook for you. You should show gratitude with a smile and eat every meal she prepares," one person commented.

Another wrote: "Doesn't her husband have hands? Can't he cook meals?"

A third commented: "If you don't like it, cook it yourself. Men shouldn't place so many expectations on women's cooking abilities."

ALSO READ: 'Don't underestimate a child's ability': Chinese school praised for teaching kids life skills like outdoor cooking

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.