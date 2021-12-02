Shenzhen father questions education reforms after son's suicide

China’s notoriously gruelling academic culture is once again in the crosshairs after the son of a famous economist committed suicide in Shenzhen at the end of November.

The father, economist and active online commentator Song Qinghui, blamed a heavy workload, frequent tests and inadequate psychological counselling at schools for the death of his 12-year-old son Song Haoran.

The boy was a secondary school student in the southern Chinese megacity and had thought scored poorly in the just-finished midterm exams.

Song Haoran had a talent for art. PHOTO: Weibo

In a Weibo post on Tuesday (Nov 30), the father criticised China’s overemphasis on academic performance, even though this summer the government had cracked down on excessive homework and after-school tutoring programmes, known as the “double reduction policy”.

The boy fell from the 16th floor of a residential building after leaving for school in the morning, said Song, the first person to discover the body.

The police classified the case as a suicide, but the local education bureau said it was investigating if anyone should be held responsible for provoking the young Song’s actions.

The father also blamed himself, admitting that he and his wife might have “failed to provide him with enough love and security”. But, he placed most of the blame on his son’s teachers and peers for the suicide.

“At the moment, the entire society still attaches great importance on grades and enrolment rate, and the children are not adapted to the double reduction policy. The difficulty in adaptation happened to be exemplified by my child,” Song wrote.

The incident illuminated the worst-case scenario of a criticism aimed at China’s after-school tutoring reforms over the past summer: That the measures will not change China’s prioritisation of academic competition, at least in the short term, and will only provide less obvious avenues for some kids to compete with others.

Song said the obsession with good grades has not diminished after the central government rolled out changes such as banning for-profit tutoring for young children or trying to clamp down on the amount of homework given to students, among other changes.

He went on to say: “In fact, the academic burden is more hidden than it was before the crackdown. There are more ways people are targeting their children’s grades, such as homework software, homework group chats or parent group chats.”

Suicides among young people increased between 2006 and 2016. PHOTO: Weibo

Song recently told local mainland media that his son was an enthusiastic and talented artist but had to sacrifice his passion for his studies or risk being left behind by the system.

Suicides among children between the ages of 10 and 14 increased in urban areas in China between 2006 and 2016, rising from 0.24 suicides per 100,000 people to 0.98 per 100,000, according to a study published in The Lancet in 2018.

There is no data on whether the number has risen or dropped in the five years since because of the lack of an independent study and the Chinese government’s reluctance to release their official numbers.

According to the World Health Organization, the overall suicide rate in China is relatively low globally, standing at 8.1 suicides per 100,000 people in 2019. The global average is 10.5 suicides per 100,000 people.

