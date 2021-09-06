Shipping shock: Chinese influencer Cherie apologises after live-stream fans charged $208 for ‘giveaway’ items

If it seems too good to be true, it possibly is: more than 700,000 products, including electric toothbrushes and pillows, going for one Chinese cent each at a fan festival by Chinese influencer Xueli Cherie.

But some consumers who snagged more than one of the almost-free items received a nasty shock when they were charged a 999 yuan shipping fee (S$208).

On Chinese social media platform Weibo, many called the set-up a “scam” and criticised live-streaming shopping events, calling for consumers to be protected better.

In a statement on Friday (Sept 3), Cherie apologised for the “misunderstanding” and said consumers who were charged the high shipping fee would be refunded.

Cherie, who has 14.53 million followers on Weibo, said the 999 yuan shipping fee was imposed on some customers as there was a limit of one item per customer for the event on August 26.

As a way to impose this limit, anyone who placed more than one order was charged the high shipping fee, according to the statement.

“(The live-streaming session) was moderated by the Hangzhou Internet Notary Public Office. It was open and transparent,” Cherie said in the statement, adding that there would be improvements to future live-streaming sessions to better protect consumers.

Of the 174 shoppers who were charged the 999 yuan shipping fee, 171 shoppers have already been given refunds and payments to the remaining three were being processed, the statement said.

“This matter has caused misunderstandings to everyone, and (we offer our) sincere apologies to fans and friends who have been affected.”

Comments on the statement were largely supportive, with fans applauding the influencer for addressing the issue and pointing out that the limit of one item per person was clear.

Others confirmed that they had received their items without any shipping charge by sticking to the limit.

Live-streaming has reinvigorated China’s e-commerce landscape, especially amid pandemic lockdowns, but complaints about product quality, fake deliveries and lack of after-sales service are rife as consumer protection measures lag behind the growth of the industry.

In May, Chinese regulators began implementing new rules to regulate live-streaming, such as requiring platforms to hire professional moderators to “maintain the safety of live-streaming content”.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.