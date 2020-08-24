Sichuan landslide leaves at least 6 dead

A landslide triggered by sustained heavy rains led to at least six deaths in Zhonghai village, Fuquan town, Hanyuan county of Ya'an, Sichuan province, local media reported.

The landslide occurred at around 3.50 am on Friday, disrupting Provincial Highway No 435, said the county government information office.

Police in the county immediately began search and rescue operations, dispatching some 200 officers to the scene and evacuating more than 1,000 people, the office said.

Zhang Chungang, vice-mayor of Ya'an and head of the Ya'an bureau of public security, rushed to the scene to direct emergency rescue operations.

Temporary traffic controls were imposed near the landslide site by police diverting more than 9,000 vehicles approaching the site to ensure smooth and orderly access for emergency rescue vehicles, Zhang said.

Zhonghai resident Zhou Sheng said the landslide was spectacular.

"It had rained for about a month and we had not had a single sunny day before the landslide," Zhou said, adding that he was awake when the landslide occurred.

There was no sign at all although his home was merely 100 metres from the landslide site.

"I didn't feel it at all, and I didn't hear anything before it happened," Zhou said.

After the landslide, village officials immediately called or went door to door to inform every villager to evacuate to safer areas, he said.

Zhou, whose home was unscathed in the landslide, said it started atop a mountain and then rushed downhill, blocking roads and burying houses in the process.

One of Zhou's best friends lived at the foot of the mountain. Four people from the friend's family were buried in the landslide, and only one was rescued alive, Zhou said.

"The rescuers worked hard, and we were all praying for miracles. I told villagers not to block the rescue channel by going to the scene to watch," he said.

Sichuan is very mountainous and can be dangerous in summer as rain-induced landslides are common.

A rain-induced landslide in Sanxi village, Zhongxing town, Dujiangyan, Sichuan, on July 10, 2013, killed 43 and left 118 missing.