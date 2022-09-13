Sichuan mourns earthquake victims as death toll rises and rain hampers search and rescue

Sichuan held official ceremonies on Monday (Sept 12) to remember victims of an earthquake that struck the southwestern China province and claimed dozens of lives on September 5.

The death toll from the 6.8-magnitude quake has risen to 93 - 55 in Garze Tibetan autonomous prefecture and 38 in the city of Yaan – with 25 people still missing on Sunday evening, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

At 12.52pm on Monday – exactly a week after the main quake hit Sichuan – mourning services were held concurrently in Luding county in Garze and Shimian county in Yaan.

Members of the public were encouraged to stand for three minutes, as air raid sirens wailed and the horns of vehicles were sounded in memory of those who died.

Later, hundreds of government officials, officers from the People's Liberation Army and armed police, public security police, firefighters, medical staff, volunteers and citizen representatives presented flowers to commemorate victims, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Sichuan Communist Party secretary Wang Xiaohui and commander of Western Theatre Command Wang Haijiang attended the ceremony in Luding, while Sichuan governor Huang Qiang was present at the service in Shimian.

The search for survivors is still under way and rescuers are patrolling, repairing roads, restoring communications and reconnecting power lines in the affected areas.

The province has sent nine helicopters – including five to Yaan – to aid the rescue effort, according to state media on Monday.

But efforts to search for and recover bodies have been hampered by heavy rain and the threat of landslides, conditions that have also forced some residents to move to temporary shelters, according to CCTV.

The Sichuan earthquake relief headquarters announced on Monday evening that from 6pm the top-level emergency response was over but relevant departments would continue with post-disaster efforts, including searching for missing persons, rescuing the injured and managing temporary resettlement of residents affected by the disaster and ensuring there were adequate daily supplies.

CCTV reported the command was vigilant for early signs of earthquakes and would monitor weather and water conditions. It vowed to carry out safety checks of houses and facilities to avoid further casualties.

The command also pledged to speed up the assessment of damage, to help residents resume normal production and to "scientifically plan post-disaster reconstruction".

The provincial capital Chengdu was among several areas of Sichuan province affected by the strong but shallow quake, and the disaster has put a spotlight on whether rigid pandemic regulations could delay evacuations during an emergency.

Chengdu, home to more than 21 million people, has been under a citywide lockdown since September 1 because of a Covid-19 flare-up.

After viral online posts showed people being barred from leaving their residential area – even when they felt the quake – Chengdu health authorities said safety was a priority when lives were at risk.

But they added that Covid-19 controls should not be completely abandoned and adequate preventive measures must be taken at every stage.

China reported 164 new local Covid-19 cases on Monday with 81 new infections reported in Sichuan, including 19 in Chengdu and 15 in Neijiang, a prefecture-level city in the southeast of Sichuan.

Chengdu's government allowed a few Covid-free districts to reopen from Monday, but many remained under lockdown during the three-day holiday to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in China, traditionally marked for family reunions and gatherings.

In Neijiang, health authorities have reported a new Omicron variant that "was not found in provincial and national gene sequencing databases", Xu Yong, deputy director of the municipal centre for disease control, said on Sunday.

He added that the source of this latest round of cases was not known and it had been spreading in the community for some time.

"The situation is severe and complicated," Xu said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.