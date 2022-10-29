'So lovable. What an angel!' Elderly parents in China celebrate third birthday of daughter 'accidentally' conceived after Chinese nourishment therapy

A Chinese couple in their 70s who have just celebrated their daughter's third birthday have brought delight to millions of people on mainland social media.

The husband, 71, and his wife, 70, from Shandong province, eastern China, shared a video of the joyful birthday celebrations for their little daughter, Huang Tianci, Star Video reported.

In the viral clip, the grey-haired husband held his daughter in his arms sat next to his wife, surnamed Tian, at the party in a local restaurant. The happy couple both have beaming smiles.

"Happy birthday to Tianci," the couple said together, with the mother adding, "Hope she can grow up healthily."

Despite having adult grandchildren, the unexpected arrival of a daughter during their advanced years has given them immeasurable joy. They described her as a godsend.

The news report did not disclose the details of the couple's wider family or their marriage.

A handout photo. The toddler hugs her father on her birthday.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

However, it is known that the story began three years ago when Tian was a medical worker. Before retiring she decided to have a traditional Chinese medicine nourishment therapy.

Tian was surprised when her monthly period returned which was followed by an accidental pregnancy when she was 67 years old in 2019.

Despite opposition from their children, the couple were determined to keep the baby. They named her Tianci which means a gift from the gods in Chinese.

The three-year-old was seen enjoying her birthday party and spending time with the family. When she heard a voice asking her to greet others, she smiled, waved her hand, and swayed the pink balloons she is holding in the video.

The elderly couple wanted to share their delight and happiness and from time to time they live stream moments with Tianci on social media.

At her birthday party, Tianci's father, a former lawyer, expressed his wish.

A handout photo. The birthday video of the girl went viral in China.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"Today is Huang Tianci's third birthday, and Tianci will keep everybody company year after year," he said.

The little girl, who was in his father's arms, flashed a big smile, then turned to a shy face with her left hand covering her eyes.

This video alone has attracted 180,000 views and 5,971 comments.

One said: "The child is too pretty and adorable. It's truly hard to forget her."

Another said: "So lovable. What an angel!"

A third commented: "I wish the girl can grow up happily, and I hope her parents can live to be a hundred."

"The couple are brave and great," another commenter wrote.

"A woman in her late 60s can have a baby, really? Incredible," said another.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.