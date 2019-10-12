'Sound therapist' in China helps voiceless learn to speak again

Sound therapist Zhang Yingwei plays a guitar.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Zheng Caixiong
China Daily/Asia News Network

Zhang Yingwei said he was really happy when he saw patients can speak, sing and communicate normally with others again after receiving his treatment and training.

"It is my greatest wish to help the patients without a larynx," said the 36-year-old "sound therapist".

"Some patients without a larynx can speak and count numbers again only after receiving treatment and special sound training through the esophagus in a month" Zhang said.

The patients without a larynx are those who've had surgery to take out their larynx to remove tumours and other trauma, and lost their ability to speak.

"Many patients usually suffer from depression after they fail to speak and communicate with family members, relatives and friends. But they will become optimistic, bright and of cheerful disposition when they can speak again after receiving treatment and training," Zhang said.

Zhang now has successfully helped more than 100 patients without a larynx, an organ known as the voice box, to resume speaking since 2016. The success rate is more than 95 per cent.

Zhang, a native of Huangpu village in Guangzhou's Haizhu district, has attracted many thumbs-up from his neighbours and residents on his neighborhood committees and housing estate after he started voluntarily helping patients without a larynx.

A woman surnamed Deng in Zhang's housing estate said many patients were seen arriving in Zhang's home to receive treatment and training on weekends, and the patients included people from Shenzhen, Zhuhai and other cities across South China's Guangdong province.

"And many of Zhang's patients are free to receive Zhang's treatment and training," Deng said.

"A patient who once failed to resume his speaking function after having received treatment in many hospitals now has gradually resumed his speaking functions after receiving Zhang's treatment. And earlier this year the patient presented Zhang a silk banner to express his appreciation to Zhang," she said.

Meanwhile, Zhang frequently travels more than 20 kilometers by metro train to visit patients without larynxes in Foshan city on weekends once every two weeks to help them learn how to speak again.

More about
china Therapy

TRENDING

Woman dies from injuries suffered in Bukit Batok blaze where fire hose reels could not be used
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Bukit Batok blaze where fire hose reels could not be used
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Internet lauds drinks uncle for maintaining Hougang basketball court nets for years
Internet lauds drinks uncle for maintaining Hougang basketball court nets for years
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid&#039;s employers said they will pay for her children&#039;s school fees
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid's employers said they will pay for her children's school fees
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies

SERVICES