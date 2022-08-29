Special police parade in China makes dream come true for little girl with aggressive cancer

Police in eastern China arranged a special motorbike parade for a seven-year-old girl with cancer to help her fulfil her dream of “riding a big motorcycle”.

Four years ago, the girl, nicknamed Ningning, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of cancer often found in the small glands on top of the kidneys, and which can often develop in the stomach, chest, neck, pelvis, and bones.

The illness is sometimes referred to as the “king of children’s cancers” as it mainly affects young children and has a relatively low survival rate compared to other types of cancer.

Although after her initial diagnosis Ningning’s condition improved, her cancer returned earlier this year, prompting her mother to seek treatment in Jinan city.

PHOTO: Weibo

Her mother, surnamed Zhang, took her to Jinan in eastern China’s Shandong province in January to obtain better treatment. While in the city, the girl saw a powerful motorbike and was instantly attracted by it, the report said.

“So cool, I want to ride a big motorbike when I grow up,” she told her mother.

After learning of the girl’s dream, local motorcycle enthusiasts called on the public to help Ningning realise her dream.

Although she is too young to legally ride a motorbike, Ningning was driven alongside the bikes in a police car so she could watch the parade.

PHOTO: Weibo

Earlier this month, the municipal traffic police authority responded by arranging a procession of 25 police motorcycles to ride towards the rented apartment where Ningning and her mother are living in the city.

“These motorbikes are so big!” the girl said with admiration when she saw the procession.

A police officer, pointing to a motorcycle, told Ningning: “In our everyday work, we ride this kind of big motorcycle to patrol the streets.”

The curious girl asked the police officer about the functions of various buttons on the bikes.

“This motorbike is so big. I am concerned that it will fall down,” she said while sitting on one of the bikes.

“Don’t worry about that. Uncle is here,” a nearby officer said.

As Ningning is too young to ride or sit on a police motorcycle, officers let her sit in a police car while the police motorcade was riding beside her on the road.

After the parade Ningning’s grandma bowed to the participants and said with tears in her eyes: ‘Thank you all and thank you for your love’.

PHOTO: Weibo

Officers also gave the girl two model motorbikes as a gift and encouraged her to be strong and cooperative with her medical treatment.

“We wish you will grow up well and realise your dream and ride a motorbike by yourself in the future,” said one officer.

In addition to the police, there were more than 50 local residents riding their motorbikes to accompany Ningning as the police car took her across the city.

Ningning’s mother expressed her gratitude to police officers and local residents.

“It’s difficult for them to wear motorcycling clothes on such a hot day. Thank you for your efforts,” Zhang said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.