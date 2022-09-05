Spitting image of dad: Chinese girl complaining about her looks amuses internet

A story about a six-year-old girl in China complaining that she looks more like her father than her mother has amused many on mainland Chinese social media.

A news report on the unnamed girl from Suqian in Jiangsu province, eastern China, complaining to her mother that she was not happy about looking like her father has been widely shared online, Shanhai Video reported.

After a family friend commented on her resemblance to her father recently, the little girl was embarrassed and burst into tears.

The girl’s mother says her husband’s appearance isn’t that bad and that he loves his daughter very much.

PHOTO: Weibo

Her mother, surnamed Zhang, said she was surprised by her daughter's reaction and said she found it amusing.

"Why do I look like my dad?" the girl asked.

"I was born to my mum, not dad. Why should I look like dad?"

In the video, the little girl pouted with a sad face. Sitting next to her mother, she proceeded to talk fluently about her "unsatisfactory" appearance.

The mother laughed out loud at this and responded: "She thinks that she won't be pretty if she looks like her dad."

The news video went viral on Weibo, and at the time of writing had attracted 6,492 comments and 104,959 likes.

PHOTO: Weibo

"All songs say that mum is the best in the world, why don't they include dad? All the children like to sing that mum is the best in the world, isn't it so?" the girl said.

"No dad in the world is good," the girl added.

Zhang continued laughing and said she could imagine her husband would be heartbroken if he were there.

She added that her husband's appearance isn't that bad and that he loves his daughter very much, and spends a lot of time with the girl.

When the dad heard about his daughter's comments, he pulled a wry face.

One person commented: "Hahaha, the adorable girl makes me laugh to death."

Another, who is a father, said: "As my daughter looks like me, I want to cry too."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.