Sports brand Erke gear flies off the shelves after $10m donation to Henan flood relief

Dozens of tourist sites have offered free entrance or half-priced tickets for visitors who wear Erke trainers to thank the brand for donating 50 million yuan (S$10 million) to help flood-devasted Henan province get back on its feet.

Erke, made by the Xiamen-based China Hongxing Sports company, said it would donate cash and goods to the victims of major floods that devastated Henan last week .

The floods, caused by a “once in a thousand-year” rainstorm , killed 69 people, left five missing and affected millions of residents in the central Chinese province.

An Erke shop is nearly sold out after buyers bought apparel to support the brand.

PHOTO: Baidu

Erke is not a big brand, and it sells apparel primarily aimed at tennis and table tennis. However, people in China were quick to point out that Erke donated the same amount or more than its competitors despite being a smaller brand.

“I thought you were broke, but you have donated so much!” wrote someone on Weibo.

The donation news sparked a buying spree of Erke products. As of Tuesday, much of its offline inventory was sold out, and sales numbers of the brand on Taobao.com soared by 50 times last week.

Taobao is owned by Alibaba, which also owns the South China Morning Post.

On Monday, 15 tour sites in Yueyang, in Hunan province, said they would offer free admission tickets for people who wore Erke trainers until mid-August.

The same offer was made by Bodaofeng Scenic Zone in Huanggang, in central China’s Hubei province and Daming Mountain in Zhejiang, in eastern China.

A total of 14 tourist attractions in Wuyuan county of Jiangxi, in eastern China, will sell tickets at half price to people wearing Erke gear for the first week of August.

In Hunan, the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Pingjiang county said tourists with Erke products and another sportswear brand K-bird, Baixiang Instant Noodle and Huiyuan Juice, do not need to buy tickets at six tour sites in the region for the rest of July.

“Our decision is to support these national brands’ kindness in this Henan storm incident,” Ouyang Wuli, a communication official at the bureau, told news portal The Paper, a Shanghai-based news outlet.

“We chose these four brands because their business does not run smoothly, but they still have donated so much money.”

A handout photo. Erke live-streaming staff hung a paper asking consumers, “Do not send gifts, consume rationally.”

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Huiyuan Juice, which faces compulsory liquidation, donated one million yuan (U$154,000). Baixiang Instant Noodles, a little-known brand but one with a long history donated five million yuan (US$769,000).

K-bird is an apparel brand that has been in financial trouble for years, but it dispatched trucks to send materials to the disaster areas, although it’s not clear how much it donated.

The Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on its website on Monday that “the rising fame of Erke is a moving story about kindness triggering kindness.”

“To support Erke is to value kindness and is to stick to the belief that ‘one good deed deserves another’,” the authority said.

A bulk of Erke’s stores are located in second- or third-tier cities on the mainland, targeting young students and migrant workers.

Listed on the Singapore stock exchange, the company’s shares have been suspended from trading for a few years due to financial problems.

Its revenue was 2.8 billion yuan last year (US$430 million), a far cry from the two leading domestic rivals Li-Ning, 14.4 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion) and Anta, 35.5 billion yuan (US$5.5 billion) respectively.

Anta also donated 50 million yuan for Henan flood relief.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.