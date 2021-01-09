Stabbed eye doctor wins army of fans on Chinese social media

Beijing eye doctor Tao Yong became a household name in China last year when he was brutally stabbed by a patient in a knife attack that left him fighting for his life.

The 40-year-old doctor, the head of ophthalmology at Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, spent two weeks in intensive care after being stabbed in the head and arm, injuries that brought his surgical career to an end.

Almost a year after the attack, Tao recently made jokes and laughed about his predicament in a popular Tencent Video talk show, telling audiences that he is ready to “move on”.

Tao’s appearance on Countdown with Rock and Roast and his unexpectedly upbeat attitude prompted an outpouring of love and admiration from the show’s audience, who gave him a standing ovation.

“I say, this patient was really being unreasonable,” he said to the audience with a smile. “There were so many people in the hospital at that time yet you stabbed me with precision. Doesn’t it show your vision has recovered well?”

Still wearing a supporting device on his hand, Tao laughed: “Now when I look at the scar on my left hand, I say to myself, you are such a brilliant doctor!”

Police detain Tao’s attacker at Beijing Chaoyang Hospital after he wounded four people, including three medical staff. PHOTO: Ifeng

Tao went so far as to describe the life-changing attack as a “pleasant surprise” that had given him clarity about his life’s work.

“To summarise last year, I can think of only the words ‘pleasant surprise’, because the ups and downs last year helped me figure out what has been bothering me for 20 years – whether what I have been pursuing is worth it. It is!” Tao wrote on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, after his television appearance.

It was in January last year that 36-year-old Cui Zhenguo stabbed Tao with a vegetable knife at his hospital. Tao might have survived the severe skull trauma and broken hand the attack caused, but the nerve damage he suffered means he is unlikely ever to perform precision eye surgery again.

The attacker was caught by security staff and later charged with attempted murder. The case is ongoing. Two other members of staff were wounded as they tried to stop the attack.

The hospital was very kind to open a back door in the consultation room for me to escape through in future, but they seemed to forget bad guys would have an extra opening to attack me, tooTao Yong on Countdown with Rock and Roast

The attack was one incident in a growing epidemic of assaults on health-care workers in China. At least 50 medical professionals have been killed in violent hospital attacks in the past two decades, with many more injured.

Critics say that the escalating violence directed at health-care workers is the result of an inadequate health-care system and poor doctor-patient communication.

Attempts to improve the situation – such as increased security measures – have had little impact, according to a report in British medical journal The Lancet last year.

In 2019 on Christmas Eve, the disgruntled son of an elderly patient murdered an emergency room doctor , Yang Wen, with a knife in the Civil Aviation General Hospital in Beijing, because staff could not find his mother a hospital bed.

The attacks prompted Beijing to impose security checks on patients at hospital entrances from July last year, which uncovered 18,000 dangerous articles – including 12,000 knifes of different sizes – within a six-month period, according to a report by the China News Service.

Tao received a standing ovation from the audience after his appearance on Countdown with Rock and Roast. PHOTO: YouTube / Tencent

Tao returned to work in May last year, just three months after he was attacked, and to the same consulting room that had been splattered with his blood. By then, the injuries to his head and neck had healed, but the muscles in his left hand had withered, leaving him with a loss of feeling in his fingers.

“The hospital was very kind to open a back door in the consultation room for me to escape through in future, but they seemed to forget bad guys would have an extra opening to attack me, too,” Tao joked on Countdown with Rock and Roast .

The doctor’s appearance on the show prompted a flood of internet users to leave well-wishes on his Weibo account.

Tao said he was touched by seeing so many patients – many impoverished – wanting to donate money to help aid his recovery after the stabbing.

Tao’s philanthropic endeavours are well documented. A specialist in the treatment of uveitis – a form of eye inflammation that can lead to blindness – in lowly paid public hospital positions, Tao often helped finance patients’ medical costs from his own pocket when they could not afford costly operations.

One internet user posted a WeChat snapshot of Tao and described the doctor’s generosity in funding operations on his friend’s eyes when he could only afford surgery on one of them.

“I will pay for the rest. I can’t watch him going blind,” Tao had told the internet user.

In another case, Tao gave an impoverished patient 1,000 yuan (S$204.70) to pay for his surgery. When he returned a year later to thank the doctor, Tao offered him the same amount again.

As a regular volunteer with Lifeline Express, a charity that works to reduce blindness in China, Tao had given free cataract surgery to patients in rural parts of the country.

Tao’s attacker had also benefited from Tao’s generosity, with the doctor performing his surgery at a reduced cost.

Tao said his greatest wish now was to be seen as an eye doctor rather than as a victim of hospital violence.

On his Weibo page after the show, he told fans: “With the passing of the year, I want to turn the page. Let’s not talk about the attack any more. My wish is to have no blind patients in the world and I must get busy.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.