Starbucks' food-safety issues deepen in China as US coffee giant orders review

A snap probe of most Starbucks stores in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi found further food-safety concerns following an undercover media investigation that exposed expired ingredients being used and forced the US coffee chain to order a nationwide “self-inspection” of all of its 5,400 outlets.

Starbucks launched its probe on Monday after an article and subsequent videos by the state-backed The Beijing News appeared to show expired ingredients being used in two shops in the city.

The Wuxi Market Supervision Administration said it unearthed 15 problems, including employees not wearing hats, disorderly placement of items in processing areas and incomplete disinfection records, during its investigation of 82 Starbucks stores in the city. According to Starbucks China, it had 87 stores in the city as of the middle of last month.

“[We] preliminarily verify that the company has changed the internal control period identification of the ingredients and used ingredients beyond the internal control period,” the authority said in its report released on Tuesday (Dec 15).

Starbucks pledged to cooperate with any regulatory probe, but said it had already taken a series of rectification measures, including temporarily closing the Zhenze Road and Changxing Building stores highlighted as part of the undercover investigation by the newspaper.

In addition to reviewing all food-safety procedures at all of its stores in mainland China, all employees will be retrained “to strictly implement Starbucks food-safety system”.

Both internal and third-party regular and surprise inspections will be increased and an internal “whistle-blowing channel on food-safety issues” will be strengthened, Starbucks China said.

“Our internal investigations have confirmed that the partners (employees) of the two Wuxi stores reported by the media on December 13 violated our operational procedures. Safeguarding food safety is our foremost responsibility,” said a Starbucks China statement.

“This incident has revealed the need to strengthen daily implementation of our food-safety standards. For this, we sincerely apologise to all Starbucks customers.

“[We will] invest in enhancing technologies to mitigate risks of human errors or intervention, addressing the root cause of such incidents.”

Also on Tuesday, the official newspaper of China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate said profits do not justify the use of expired products after the video by The Beijing News showed an employee explaining the store would be charged for any expired food that it is forced to throw away.

“According to media reports, the report also found several customer complaints about the brand on a complaint platform, but they were all prevaricated by the brand on the grounds of implementing the ‘strictest standards’ for food safety,” the opinion article in the Procuratorial Daily said.

The Wuxi Market Supervision Administration confirmed it will specifically investigate the two Starbucks stores involved and probe relevant personnel in accordance with the law.

It also said that it will take further actions to combat false labelling and shelf life manipulation throughout the city to ensure food safety.

Since opening its first store in China in 1999, it has been the Seattle-based firm’s fastest-growing overseas market.

Starbucks’ first quarter report showed that while global store sales fell by 5 per cent, its sales volume in China increased by 5 per cent.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.