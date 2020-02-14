State-backed charity in Wuhan under fire over coronavirus donations

A state-backed charity in the coronavirus epicentre Wuhan is under fire for handing over donations for the outbreak to the city government instead of managing the funds itself.

Donors and academics have questioned the Wuhan Charity General Association's handling of the money after it was revealed that it gave over 2.7 billion yuan (S$540 million) in donations to the local authorities.

The charity is under the city's Civil Affairs Bureau.

It is not the first charity to face criticism over its management of public donations during the coronavirus crisis.

The Red Cross Society of Hubei province has been widely criticised in recent weeks for its botched handling of medical supplies distribution to frontline doctors and nurses, as well as the collection of donations.

Zhang Qin, a deputy director of the society, was fired on Tuesday and given a warning for "dereliction of duty" by the ruling Communist Party.

The controversies highlight a long-standing problem that has plagued social welfare organisations in China for decades - how to manage public donations in a transparent and accountable way.

An administrative change in 2018 further complicated the situation by reducing the government's role in managing such donations, especially during a public health crisis.

The Charity General Association and Red Cross Society of China are two of the country's biggest charities and both are government-backed, with local branches around the country.

The outbreak of the virus, which causes a disease officially known as Covid-19, is believed to have started at a live animal and seafood market in Wuhan in December.

The pneumonia-like illness has so far killed more than 1,300 people and infected over 59,000, and it has plunged China into its most serious domestic crisis for decades.

In late January, the Ministry of Civil Affairs appointed five charitable organisations, including the Red Cross and the association, to collect public donations and supplies to help tackle the outbreak.

But it was reported on Wednesday that the association, instead of directly providing funds to patients and those in need, had been transferring the donations to the Wuhan government's finance department since late January - with more than 2.7 billion yuan passed on as of early February.

It prompted tens of thousands of people to express their anger and frustration online.

The association responded in a statement, saying it had transferred the donations to centralise their management and promising that the money would only be used to tackle the outbreak.

Zoe Tang, a writer in Beijing who donated 5,000 yuan, was upset that her money had been transferred to the government. "[So doesn't it mean that] I have paid more taxes to the government? This is a joke," she said.