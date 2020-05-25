Stockpile masks at home in case of emergency, China urges families

Families in China should have medical supplies, including masks, on hand at home, a senior economic official has suggested, after the coronavirus pandemic exposed the country's limited reserves.

Ning Jizhe, vice-chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planning agency, said every family should have a first aid kit, with protective equipment, in case of emergency.

"China has more than 400 million households. Everyone must get into the habit of having reserves and rescuing themselves," Ning said on the sidelines of the National People's Congress on Sunday.

China is the world's biggest producer of medical face masks but had a chronic shortage three months ago at the height of the coronavirus epidemic, prompting widespread criticism of the country's poor emergency response management, especially in strategic material reserves.

The issue is on the agenda of this year's "two sessions", the annual gathering of the political elite, with NPC deputy Xiao Shengfang calling for a law to regulate and standardise reserves of national strategic materials.

Xiao, president of the Guangdong Lawyers Association said the legislation was needed to prevent similar mask shortages from recurring, Caixin magazine reported on Thursday.

He said existing legislation on strategic materials only covered a limited range of items such as grain, and there was no mention of medical equipment that was necessary for combating epidemics.

Zhao Chenxin, deputy secretary general of the NDRC, said on Sunday that there were weaknesses in the country's ability to prevent and control epidemics and guarantee emergency material supplies.

Zhao said that the government would establish a reserve system built on government, businesses and family stockpiles.

China also aimed to build mid-level biosafety laboratories in each province and prefecture-level city, to plug the gap in detecting major infectious diseases and responding to emergencies, Zhao said.

Ning, from the NDRC, said that having mask stocks at home would also help stimulate domestic consumer spending.

Chinese leaders have tried to rely more on consumption to kick-start growth in the world's second-biggest economy, with the pandemic taking steam out of exports and the old investment-driven development model becoming unsustainable.

He said that overall, retail sales data would be better this month in April.

"It may not be correct to say there is a 'retaliative' [rebound of] retail sales, but 'compensatory' consumption is certain," Ning said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

