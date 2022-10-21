Stray 'angel' dogs lick and nudge collapsed Chinese student back to life

Two stray dogs have saved a college student in northwestern China after she fainted and collapsed on campus.

The incident happened earlier this week in a college in Xianyang, Shaanxi province, according to the student who filmed the two dogs after she regained consciousness and uploaded the video to social media.

The woman, surnamed Liu, told the news portal sohu.com that she collapsed because of exhaustion due to the combined effects of dieting and a lack of sleep.

"I happened to go to the basketball court and crouched to have a rest for a while. But suddenly, everything turned black before my eyes and I lost consciousness," Liu was quoted as saying.

Sometime later she felt two dogs were pushing her back with their noses. The woman said she tried to open her eyes, but did not succeed.

"Then I felt the dogs were licking my nose. About one minute later, I woke up," said Liu, who was wearing a face mask at that time.

She said the two dogs, one black and one yellow, were strays she had not encountered on the campus before.

"I am a first-year at the school. I haven't seen them in the past," said Liu. "They've saved my life. It shows that every creature has a soul. If I meet with them in the future, I will feed them."

Her video has been viewed 230 million times on Weibo alone, with internet users saying they were touched by the canines.

"These two dogs are angels," one person said.

"Dogs understand humans' feelings. Humans should treat them well," a second comment read.

"Dogs are so kind! Every time I see cases of dogs being abused, I will feel heartache," said another.

Tales of dogs saving humans are no stranger to China's social media space.

Last year, three Alaskan dogs saved a man in Jilin province in northeastern China after he had a stroke and collapsed, 163.com reported.

The surveillance footage showed that the canines were scared at first by their owner's sudden collapse and ran away, but returned soon after they noticed he was in pain.

The dogs tried to wake him up by pulling at his clothes, but failed. They then ran into the owner's house.

Not only did they wake up the man's sleeping daughter, they also dragged her downstairs from her second-floor bedroom to check her father's situation. The woman immediately called the ambulance.

In the same year, as a couple walked their pet dog along a river bank in the central Chinese province of Hunan, the animal insisted on walking towards a woman who was preparing to take her own life by jumping into the water. With the help of the couple and other pedestrians, the woman was saved.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.