Student loses $330,000 in Eason Chan Hong Kong concerts ticket scam

A mainland Chinese student in Hong Kong lost more than HK$230,000 (S$330,000) after she fell victim to an online ticket scam for Canto-pop superstar Eason Chan Yik Shun concerts later this year.

The 24-year-old university student was taken in after she spotted a page on the mainland social media platform Weibo, where an unknown seller claimed to have tickets for the concerts, which went on official sale last Thursday, a police source said.

She transferred 210,000 yuan – about (S$42,000) – from her mainland bank account to eight other mainland bank accounts for 10 tickets as instructed.

But the woman, from Yau Ma Tei, never received the tickets and was unable to contact the seller after she handed over the money.

The student, who has not been named, feared the worst and reported the incident to police the next day.

A police spokesman said the case was being handled as obtaining property by deception.

He warned the public to be vigilant when shopping on online platforms to avoid being swindled by scammers.

ALSO READ: 2 men arrested for Coldplay concert ticket scam

The series of concerts by Chan, which mark his return to the Hong Kong Coliseum after nine years, has been eagerly anticipated by legions of fans.

The concert series – called “Fear and Dreams” – will run for 18 nights at the Hung Hom complex in December, including one billed as a countdown to the new year.

Tickets went on sale last Thursday, with 58,000 sold in one day.

Almost half of the tickets were sold through the Urbtix platform, with prices at HK$980, HK$680 and HK$480, with no presales for holders of some credit cards.

The organisers announced on Monday four additional shows would be added in January, with the tickets available from Thursday.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.