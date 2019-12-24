Students and teachers targeted in new Chinese rules to stamp out spying

A province in southwestern China has released new rules to stamp out spying, stressing the need for preventive education for students and teachers who go abroad for exchanges or training.

The rules are part of regulations endorsed by the standing committee of Sichuan's people's congress - a legislative body - and cover key government departments, according to Red Star News, an online news outlet under Chengdu Economic Daily.

The regulations come into effect next month, but observers cautioned that implementing the sweeping rules could be backfire.

According to the report, schools will have to conduct "anti-espionage" sessions for teachers and students before and after they go overseas.

Other parts of the regulations deal with issues such as management of classified materials, espionage education for state employees, and police investigations into national security violations.

The regulations also state that anti-espionage activities are a "civic responsibility" and "all citizens" should take part in them to safeguard national security.

Sichuan is at least the third province to introduce such rules - Zhejiang in eastern China and Heilongjiang in the north that have released similar regulations.

Benjamin Ho, a national security and intelligence specialist at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said the raft of regulations would probably have been approved by the country's leaders but Beijing was cautious not to publicise them on a national level to avoid harm to ties with other countries.

"Most Chinese residents will not be affected by these regulations, except those who work in specific areas that have national security implications," Ho said.