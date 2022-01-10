Stunning underground murals found in central China are believed to be hundreds of years old

The chambers look like nondescript pyramids from above the ground, with the only exciting feature being that it was probably built hundreds of years ago.

But a trip through a working hole revealed a jaw-dropping scene . The pyramids open up to expansive tombs that contain beautifully preserved murals featuring detailed lines, vibrant colours, and even stand-alone ancient Chinese paintings.

The tombs were unearthed in Shanxi province in central China and the area was discovered during road construction in 2021, according to state newswire Xinhua.

The three funeral chambers are believed to date back to the Ming dynasty (1368-1644). While two of the chambers are exquisitely preserved, the roof of another collapsed, leaving only partial remains of the murals.

The two well-preserved tombs are similar to one another, with images of flowers, the sun, moon, a bird and what appears to be a windowsill.

In one picture, we can see two scenes that appear to feature men standing next to trees painted in an ancient Chinese style.

The structure and similarity indicate that the chambers are family tombs, and archaeologists also found a ceremonial building at the site. Scientists also found copper coins, copper mirrors and ceramics.

In related news, Chinese archaeologists kicked off 2022 by announcing the discovery of a tomb cluster in Henan province in central China that dates to the Warring States Period (475-221 BC), a far older time in Chinese history.

Those tombs are believed to be part of a cemetery because they were well-organised. The archaeologists have excavated 100 tombs and discovered golden chimes that are considered particularly interesting.

The Thirteen Tombs of the Ming dynasty and the most famous tombs from the era and are the resting places for many emperors from the dynasty. They are located in the suburbs near Beijing.

It is believed the spot was chosen by the influential Yongle Emperor, who reigned from 1402-1424 and was known for his relentless and often cruel pursuit of power and glory. He is most famous for overseeing the completion of the Forbidden City, completed in 1420.

The Thirteen Tombs valley is said to have good feng shui and the Yongle Emperor built a mausoleum in the area, which lays right at the foot of the Jondu mountain range. Subsequent leaders chose to have their burial sites nearby.

As the resting place of emperors, the tombs are well-preserved, featuring Ming-era architecture, well-preserved statues throughout the area and artefacts such as golden crowns, eye-popping jewellery and everyday items fit for an emperor, such as a wine-vessel made of gold.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.