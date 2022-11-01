'Sucked into a vortex': Chinese survivors recall 'avalanche of bodies' in Seoul Halloween crush carnage as death toll climbs to 154

Chinese survivors of Seoul’s deadly Halloween celebrations have relived Saturday (Oct 29) night scenes of carnage as the death toll from the tragedy rose to 154, four of them from China.

Harrowing eyewitness accounts and casualty number updates remain among the top searches on mainland Chinese social media as web users express shock and offer condolences to their Asian neighbour as it reels from the country’s worst disaster in years.

Another 149 people were injured, including 33 in serious condition, according to South Korean authorities.

Four Chinese nationals have been confirmed dead and two others injured, the Chinese embassy in Seoul said on Sunday. Their identities have yet to be established.

A massive crowd of around 100,000 revelers were celebrating Halloween in the Korean capital’s popular nightlife area of Itaewon when a stampede occurred in a narrow alley, local authorities said.

Recalling the accident, one of the survivors, a Chinese man surnamed Li, said it was like an “avalanche” of bodies being sucked into a “vortex”.

“The crowd lost control when people who were moving downward started to retreat but found it too hard to move in the opposite direction,” he told Jiupai News.

“It was like an avalanche. People fell down from the top, it felt like we were being sucked into a vortex,” said Li.

Li said he became trapped after helping two women escape the heaving mass of people.

“Not far away there were people falling - they passed out because they couldn’t breathe,” he said.

“The reason I couldn’t leave was that although my upper body wasn’t stuck, my legs were and there were also people under my feet,” said Li.

He said he couldn’t move at all for several minutes and added: “I wanted to escape but I couldn’t.”

A woman surnamed Wang told China News Service (CNS) she went to the Itaewon district with a friend to take part in the first Halloween celebrations for three years after Covid-19 and social distancing restrictions were lifted.

She said the street became congested gradually before they finally became stuck at a corner leading to the alleyway’s downward-incline where most of the victims died.

“I heard a group of Korean men behind me saying they would force their way out. I was right in front of them, so I felt a strong crush. For one moment I couldn’t breathe,” she said.

“I fell down multiple times, and I also stepped on unknown objects and other peoples’ feet many times. I was lucky that I kept holding my friend’s hand and we managed to squeeze ourselves out,” she said.

“It was very hard to breathe, I even felt my heart might stop,” she added.

Another survivor, surnamed Jiang, recalled how she used a beer box to escape.

“Some people tried to escape by climbing up power distribution boxes beside the street, and I managed to leave the crowd by stepping on a box of beer and climbing up. It was the time when I came closest to death,” she told the CNS.

“Some people were using their bodies to press down on others in an attempt to get out of the crush,” she added.

Saturday night’s tragedy in Seoul remains one of the most hotly discussed topics on mainland Chinese social media, with many posters expressing concern and offering condolences.

“This is a vivid lesson for the young generation,” one user said on Weibo, referring to the fact that most of the participants were teenagers and young adults.

Some questioned the popularity of a western festival in an oriental country following a Chinese government crackdown on non-Chinese celebrations in recent years.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.