Suspect detained after stabbing incident near school in Guangzhou

A man was detained after he allegedly stabbed six people in Zhongcun street of Panyu district in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province, on Monday morning.

The wounded included a woman, four primary school pupils and a kindergarten kid, local media reported. Two people were seriously injured in the attack.

Two primary pupils, carrying schoolbags, were found lying on the ground bleeding when police and medical workers arrived at the scene.

According to a statement released by Panyu district bureau of public security on Monday, the accident took place near a kindergarten and a school on Junxing road in Zhongcun street at about 7.30am when the suspect attacked the victims with a knife.

The suspect who was also injured was quickly restrained and the wounded were rushed to Panyu District No 5 People's Hospital by two ambulances.

Local police and medical staff members were immediately sent to the scene to help investigate the case and help the wounded, the statement said.

Further investigations are underway.