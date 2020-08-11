Suspected killer of 5 jumps from hotel in China and dies

A 33-year-old man suspected of killing five people leaped from a hotel in Fushun county in Zigong, Sichuan province, on Sunday morning, falling to his death.

Police said on Monday that the man, surnamed Qiu, was suspected of killing five members of a family, including his ex-girlfriend, surnamed Jiang. The woman was 10 years older than him.

On Sunday evening, onlookers packed the street leading to the residential area where the murder took place, about 1 kilometre from the hotel.

A female resident said police officers came in great numbers and that she overheard one of them saying the victims included twin girls aged 11, but that information was not independently confirmed.

Jiang, the ex-girlfriend, was a resident of Fushun while Qiu came from the Da'an district of Zigong, the city that administers Fushun, police said.

An onlooker said the murder followed a financial dispute, but that could not be confirmed. The police said the case is under investigation.