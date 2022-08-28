Tabletop gas stove explodes at Hong Kong hotpot restaurant, 2 women suffer facial injuries

Two women were taken to hospital on Friday night (Aug 26) with facial injuries after a tabletop gas stove at a hotpot restaurant in Hong Kong exploded.

The women were taken to Yan Chai Hospital for treatment, but were conscious although bleeding from the face.

Police were alerted to the incident at the Seafood Mountain restaurant in Yi Pei Square, Tsuen Wan just before 9pm and the restaurant was evacuated.

The table where the explosion happened was scattered with pieces of the stove, food and dishes. Tissues stained with blood were seen on the ground outside the restaurant.

Police said the government's Electrical and Mechanical Services Department had launched an investigation. According to the department's preliminary findings, it was suspected the incident was linked to the misuse of two portable LPG cassette cookers.

The cookers were placed side by side with an oversized utensil on top of the hotpot, it said, which caused overheating of the cartridge and the subsequent explosion.

The department added it would follow up on its investigation. The owner of the restaurant, which has been open for four years, is cooperating with the inquiry.

Portable cassette gas cookers are common in Hong Kong for heating hotpot. The department said the public should only buy those approved by it, which bear a "GU" mark.

The department warned the public to only use parts supplied by the original manufacturers, and to make sure there was proper ventilation and that the appliances were kept away from flammable materials.

It said liquid petroleum gas cylinders used to fuel the cookers should be detached if the appliances were not used on a regular basis.

ALSO READ: Mala madness: Woman rushes to A&E after hotpot dinner

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.