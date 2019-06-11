TB and malaria drugs could help fight swine fever, say Chinese scientists

Drugs developed to fight tuberculosis or malaria could help fight African swine fever, according to China's top viral research agencies.

There is currently no cure for swine fever, which has devastated China's domestic herds and caused a 70 per cent rise in pork prices due to the resulting shortages.

Since the first reported detection of the virus last summer, more than 1 million pigs have been culled, according to the Chinese government's statistics.

Now the pandemic has spread to farms in every province and region, while 50 other countries have reported outbreaks, according the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.

But the latest research suggests that the African swine fever virus has a critical structure that is similar to the microorganisms that cause malaria and TB in humans.

Drugs targeting these structures have already been developed for those diseases and they may hold the key to fighting African swine fever as well, according to a paper published in the journal mBio last week.

The new study, led by virology professor Gao Fu from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, examines an enzyme that protects the DNA of the virus.

The E165R enzyme is a protein that can prevent and correct mistakes in the copying of genetic information - so if a drug can be developed to disable it, the virus will perish.

The problem is that similar enzymes can be found in many live forms and no one knew its exact structure in the viral strain of African swine fever.

Gao's team painstakingly separated the protein from the virus. They then crystallised it with a special mixture of chemicals to make its three-dimensional structure sharper.