Teacher builds base camp for Chinese students preparing for college entrance exam in locked-down school

A secondary school teacher in east China has been taking care of her students as if they were her children as the school is under a strict Covid-19 lockdown ahead of imminent university exams.

The teacher surnamed Chen said she made the extra effort because these students were trying to juggle the usual high stress of the upcoming gaokao, China's one-size-fits-all university entrance exam, and the reality that they cannot leave the complex.

In a video posted on the platform Xie Video, Chen said: "I felt like I was busy every minute of every day, so I have not had time to consider my feelings."

Suzhou plans to hold the gaokao on June 7 to 9. Neighbouring Shanghai, which has been under lockdown since late March, postponed the test for one month.

Chen cuts a student's hair inside of her office.

PHOTO: Weibo

Chen has built a "base camp" in her office, which features a self-made kitchen and "salon".

She cooks four meals every day for one teenager with chronic inflammation and makes noodles for other students who wish to eat. She also cuts their hair whenever necessary in the salon.

Chen sleeps at a dormitory for teachers in the complex and wakes up every day at about 5.30am so she can prepare for the day. She typically returns to her room at about 10pm.

The school is still under lockdown even though Suzhou only reported one Covid-19 infection on Wednesday (May 18), and the person was asymptomatic.

Chen, affectionately called "Mama Susu" by the students, said she would keep helping the students until they had finished the tests.

One student in the video said: "I have come to regard Chen as my mother".

Another said: "Chen would feed me with a bowl of noodles and an egg made by her… I am very grateful."

A mother of one of the students in the school broke down crying in the video because she said she had "failed in her duty as a mum".

Chen will also cook simple meals for the students when they are feeling hungry.

PHOTO: Weibo

The report generated a heated discussion on social media in China. Many users on Weibo praised Chen's kindness and selfless dedication.

"How could a teacher show such great care and love for the students? Frankly, I was incapable of doing so with my child," one person wrote.

However, other users criticised the teacher's behaviour, and one person wrote, "She is a teacher, not a nanny".

Another person said: "The students are nearly adults capable of independence. If the teacher keeps treating them like babies, then they will never know how to grow up."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.