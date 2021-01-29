Teenage boy in China brings smiles to quarantined patients

A teenage patient in a hospital in downtown Shanghai's Huangpu district that has implemented closed-loop management to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 has brought smiles to the faces of his fellow patients and medical workers up with his guitar and singing.

Nicknamed Xiaoliang, the 15-year-old boy had asked for his mother's help to deliver his guitar to a designated venue near the hospital so that workers could pass the musical instrument to him.

The west campus of the Shanghai Renji Hospital Affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine began closed-loop management last Thursday (Jan 21) after a worker tested positive for Covid-19.

Because of this incident, Xiaoliang, who is in the digestive disease ward, had to be quarantined in the hospital for 14 days along with other patients, their families, and medical workers.

After receiving the guitar on Monday (Jan 25), Xiaoliang has lit up the ward with his music. Other patients and their family members can often be found clapping and singing along to his tunes. Some have said that the music has helped to alleviate their anxiety during the quarantine.

Xiaoliang also shared interesting news and invited his fellow patients to watch movies on his laptop.

The nurses have also been playing their part in making the quarantine more bearable for others. Xu Mei, the head nurse of the ward for digestive system diseases, said that the nurses have generously shared their daily necessities with others when supplies were running low.

