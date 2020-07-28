Tencent overtakes Facebook as the world's most valuable social media company with a market cap of $924b

Tencent blasted past Facebook to become the world's most valuable social media network by market capitalisation in intraday trading on Tuesday.

Tencent, the Chinese online games and WeChat giant, soared as much as 4.7 per cent to HK$544.50 (S$97), taking its market capitalisation to HK$5.2 trillion, compared to the American rival's market cap of US$657.83 billion (S$907 billion). If it can hold to at least HK$533 at the close, it will be the world's seventh-largest company.

Just over two weeks ago, Alibaba, the e-commerce behemoth and owner of the South China Morning Post, ousted Facebook as the world's sixth-most valuable company. Alibaba's market cap is nearly US$673 billion.

American technology and internet companies have long been the world's leaders. China's growing innovation and clout in everything from digital payments and 5G development to online games and e-commerce are part of the raft of tensions rise between Washington and Beijing.

"With rising China GDP growth, we will see more and more Chinese companies enter the top 10 or top 100 companies," said Kenny Wen, wealth management strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai.

"This long-term trend will continue in the foreseeable future. However, the pandemic and worsening China-US relationship may make the situation complicated."

Tencent's ecosystem is stuffed with games, social networking, mobile payments, music and videos, as well as the cloud. Its WeChat social media, messaging and mobile payments app has more than 1 billion users.

The stock has clawed its way back from a disastrous 2018, when it faced a nine-month freeze on game approvals.

"You can barely get through a day without touching one of Tencent's applications," Vey-Sern Ling, senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence said in an interview with the Post earlier this year.

Tencent has 52 "buy" ratings, four holds, and no sells. It has gained more than 40 per cent year to date.

It could rise to HK$651 over the coming 12 months, says Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong, who has the highest target price on the stock among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

It is also known for its hugely popular games, including Honour of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite.

Jefferies' Chong calls Tencent a "global mobile games powerhouse".

"Tencent looks well-positioned to capture overseas expansion opportunities riding on solid execution in different game genres and operating over 480 mobile games," Chong wrote last week as he boosted Tencent's target price from his assessment of HK$592 the month before.

Also on Tuesday, Taiwan's TSMC surpassed Visa as the world's 10th-largest stock by market cap.

Saudi Arabian Oil, better known as Aramco, is the world's most valuable company, with a market cap of US$1.75 trillion, followed by iPhone maker Apple at US$1.61 trillion.

Tencent founder Pony Ma Huateng is China's richest person and the world's 20th wealthiest, with a fortune worth US$52.2 billion, according to Bloomberg billionaire rankings. He is followed by Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who is the world's 21st wealthiest person, at US$50.5 billion.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.