Testing order for Hong Kong's Harbour City after possible mutant Covid strain exposure

Hundreds of people queued up on Monday at Tsim Sha Tsui’s Harbour City, Hong Kong’s largest shopping centre, to be compulsorily tested for Covid-19 after a patient carrying a mutated strain of the virus was believed to have visited the mall about a week ago.

Hong Kong health authorities issued the testing order for visitors to the 2 million sq ft mall after an infected person, said to be the 31-year-old woman confirmed as having the more virulent strain on Sunday, visited a dessert shop in the mall on Sunday (April 11).

According to the mall’s management, the infected person visited shop No 3001, known as Le Dessert, in the City’super market on the third floor of Gateway Arcade, part of the Harbour City complex, on the day in question.

A source familiar with Harbour City clarified that Le Dessert was a takeaway counter and not a restaurant, but visitors to the mall’s roughly 50 eateries were notified by the government’s risk-exposure “Leave Home Safe” app that they should arrange Covid-19 testing and promptly seek medical advice if they felt unwell.

“There was some confusion as to exactly who and where the patient went to in the mall, since the government notice on the compulsory test was put up near midnight last night,” the source said. “People, including restaurant operators, were asking whether the infected person visited a particular restaurant on April 11.”

The government has set up a mobile testing facility at Harbour City’s Pier 3 car park operating between 10am and 8pm, with customers and all full- and part-time staff required to get tested by Tuesday, according to an official statement issued late Sunday night.

On Monday morning, queues were snaking around the outdoor car park, with at least 150 people in line as of 12.30pm.

One of those waiting in line, Andy Ho, 55, had come to get tested after receiving a notification from his risk-exposure app.

“I came and ate at a restaurant here in the morning of April 11,” he said. “I’m not too worried because there weren’t a lot of people when I was around, and I came alone.”

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Ben Tung, who works in an office building at Harbour City, said the company he worked for had required all staff to get tested.

“My company asked everyone who came to the office on April 11 to get tested today; if we don’t, we’re not allowed to go back to work,” he said. “I’m not worried, because that confirmed case didn’t take off their mask or eat here, so it should be OK, and I also always have my mask on.”

Fears that the more infectious strain of the coronavirus could be circulating in the city first emerged after the Centre for Health Protection confirmed on Saturday that a 29-year-old man was found to be infected with the N501Y mutation. The man had previously worked in Dubai, and returned to the city last month, but completed 21 days of hotel quarantine without testing positive.

A 31-year-old woman who was a friend of the man, and who lived on Parkes Street in Jordan, where he was said to have stayed, was also confirmed to be carrying the mutant strain on Sunday, despite not having travelled recently.

That woman was identified as the person who had recently been to Harbour City, according to the source. The Post has contacted the Department of Health for further details.

Harbour City’s management said the Le Dessert outlet had undergone deep disinfection, as had all public areas inside the mall. The business’ takeaway counter was closed on Monday.

Grégoire Bessette, 32, who works in an office tower at the mall, was one of the few people seen at the City’super food court during lunch time on Monday.

“I come here for lunch almost every day,” he said. “I’m fully vaccinated, so it should be fine for me.”

Harbour City is a major draw, attracting at least 100,000 people to its 700 shops, 50 restaurants, and two cinemas every day, though foot traffic appeared visibly reduced on Monday.

The mall was the city’s third to be issued a compulsory testing order, after MCP Central in Tseung Kwan O and K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui, following positive cases at those establishments in recent months. Harbour City is the flagship property of listed firm Wharf Real Estate Investment Co.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.