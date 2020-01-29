Testing woes slow China’s coronavirus response: Report

BEIJING - Ms Yang Zhongyi was still waiting on Monday for a coronavirus test in Wuhan two weeks after she started to show signs of a fever, even though doctors privately told her family that she almost certainly has been infected, her son Zhang Changchun said.

Ms Yang, 53, is just one of many Wuhan inhabitants finding it difficult to get tested or receive treatment for the new form of coronavirus, which authorities say has infected more than 4,500 people and killed at least 106 in China.

Ms Yang has been unable to gain full-time admission to a hospital, her son said. She has been put on drips in unquarantined areas at four separate hospitals in the city to treat her deteriorating lungs, he said, while he is doing what he can to get her tested or admitted full-time.

"My brother and I have been queuing at the hospital every day. We go at six and seven in the morning, and queue for the whole day, but we don't get any new answers," Mr Zhang said.

"Every time the responses are the same: 'There's no bed, wait for the government to give a notice, and follow the news to see what's going on.' The doctors are all very frustrated too."

SHARED INFORMATION

The new form of coronavirus was first identified as the cause of death of a 61-year-old man in Wuhan on Jan 10, when China shared gene information on the virus with other countries.

Some, such as Japan and Thailand, started testing travellers from China for the virus within three days.