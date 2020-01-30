There's no state of panic in Wuhan

BEIJING - The lockdown of Wuhan does not mean that people in the city are living in constant panic and fear.

In fact, there are pockets of tranquillity with "normal" being the norm, say some Malaysians who live and work there.

A Malaysian working in Wuhan said things were as ordinary as they could be.

"People are walking and cycling on the streets, except that they are wearing masks.

"Some are carrying vegetable and groceries, so there is no problem with food supply, " he added.

The 47-year-old, who wished to stay anonymous due to his company policy, said he and his colleagues would check their body temperature regularly.

"It is winter, and contracting influenza is rather common during this period, so we just must be more alert, " he said.

Accountant Joey Ng, 36, is one of the unlucky tourists who had her holiday ruined by the virus.

Ng from Selangor, who returned to her ancestors' home in Wuhan, has been stuck at the hotel with her two aunts who are in their 60s since the lockdown.

They were forced to move out from the hotel they initially stayed since arriving in Wuhan on Jan 20, and moved to a hotel nearby.

"The hotel operator told us his premises had to be shut down, so all guests had to move out, " she said.