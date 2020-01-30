There's no state of panic in Wuhan

BEIJING - The lockdown of Wuhan does not mean that people in the city are living in constant panic and fear.
In fact, there are pockets of tranquillity with "normal" being the norm, say some Malaysians who live and work there.
A Malaysian working in Wuhan said things were as ordinary as they could be.
"People are walking and cycling on the streets, except that they are wearing masks.
"Some are carrying vegetable and groceries, so there is no problem with food supply, " he added.
The 47-year-old, who wished to stay anonymous due to his company policy, said he and his colleagues would check their body temperature regularly.
"It is winter, and contracting influenza is rather common during this period, so we just must be more alert, " he said.
Accountant Joey Ng, 36, is one of the unlucky tourists who had her holiday ruined by the virus.
Ng from Selangor, who returned to her ancestors' home in Wuhan, has been stuck at the hotel with her two aunts who are in their 60s since the lockdown.
They were forced to move out from the hotel they initially stayed since arriving in Wuhan on Jan 20, and moved to a hotel nearby.
"The hotel operator told us his premises had to be shut down, so all guests had to move out, " she said.
After putting up at the luxury hotel for four nights, she moved to a more affordable one nearby. "Apart from going to the nearby convenience store for food and groceries, we spend all our time in the room and also used the food delivery service, " she added. The upside for Ng is that she was able to finish reading the book she had long wanted to read. At the same time, she had to calm her aunts, telling them that being bored was better than being sick or dead. Ng, who was supposed to fly back to Malaysia on Jan 27, had to extend her stay and leave from work. "I called my boss. He was understanding and allowed me to extend my annual leave, " she said. She said she had planned a long list of attractions which she wanted to visit, including the famous Huanghelou (Yellow Crane Tower), East Lake and the Chu River Han Street commercial area. Businessman Lee Thor Her, 44, who is married to a Wuhan native, said it would be safe as long as he stayed home as per the government's advice. "I just went to the supermarket to shop for food and groceries. The atmosphere is normal and calm. I did not see any panic because there is sufficient food supply, " he added. It is estimated that some 100 Malaysians, who are either working or studying, are stranded in Wuhan and its surroundings. Most of the Malaysian students studying at universities in Wuhan have returned to Malaysia for the winter holiday, which started early January and will end by mid-February. Only a handful remained at the hostels. Wuhan city, located in central China's Hubei province, has been put on lockdown since Jan 23. Two other nearby cities - Huanggang and Ezhou, about 110km and 90km away, respectively - have also been placed on lockdown. If there is any message that Malaysians are sending from Wuhan, it is: "Do not worry, we are safe." For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.
