'They said this boy's life is finished': Chinese Paralympian eyes world first

Sailor Xu Jingkun has made a habit of defying expectations ever since he lost part of his left arm as a 12-year-old.

The Chinese Paralympian has been breaking barriers on land and sea ever since and just two years after completing a mammoth round-the-world journey, he's now preparing for his greatest challenge yet.

In November Xu will become the first Chinese athlete to compete in the Route du Rhum in the IMOCA class between Saint Malo in France and Pointe-à-Pitre in the Caribbean. Route du Rhum will serve as a stepping stone to Vendee Globe, the legendary solo race around the world that happens just once every four years.

A handout photo. Xu Jingkun lost his arm when he was 12, and has since become a world class sailor, proving naysayers wrong with every adventure.

Sailing a 60ft boat solo is a new and exciting challenge, but Xu said he is mentally strong and experienced to deal with the challenges.

"When I lost my arm the neighbours said 'this boy's life is finished'," Xu said. "But I did not believe them, I always think of a life with other possibilities. After I lost my left arm, I still have my legs, so I ran a lot. And when I ran, I felt that I am complete, the same as others."

Xu grew up in rural China and lost his forearm in a fireworks accident during the Spring Festival. He had a knack for running and with the Paralympics coming to China in 2008 was selected to represent Shandong Province, a pivotal moment that catapulted Xu into the realm of elite sport.

After years of training, Xu made the cut as just one of six sailors. At 19, he was the youngest too.

"I knew I was not the first choice of the instructor," Xu admitted. "But after three years training, I was sure I will be the one who is in the Paralympics, because I practised so hard and I offered a good athletic performance.

"When I participated in the Olympics, holding my national flag walking into the venue, I knew my first dream had come true."

A handout photo. Xu Jingkun is taking on the Route du Rhum as a stepping stone to the Vendee Globe.

Xu was already dreaming about his next challenge. At such a young age, and with the next Paralympics stretched out before him — 2012, 2016, 2020 — his career potential was limitless. But then, sailing was removed from the Paralympics and dropped after 2016.

"A big hope and a life direction just showed up in front of me. Then it disappeared," Xu said. "I felt so disappointed and confused."

Xu has been campaigning as part of the #BacktheBid and #SailtoLA effort to see sailing reintroduced into the Paralympics for the 2028 Paralympics.

"Why should sailing be in the Paralympics? Because for most disabled sailors, they start their dream from here. Sailing is a wonderful sport, not only training you in a physiological way, it also helps you have a strong spirit to face the wind and rain," Xu said.

Paralympics sailing had sparked a new dream in Xu — to sail solo around the world. He knew the violent and unpredictable world of offshore sailing was a different beast to inshore racing, so has been building up his experience.

A handout photo. Xu Jingkun hopes to see sailing return to the Paralympics.

In 2012, he became the first solo, single armed, sailor to cross the China Sea. He also skippered a catamaran and a three year round-the-world voyage in 2017, setting a Chinese record of 34,000 nautical miles covering more than 40 countries across the globe.

Since then, Xu has racked up an impressive CV, including the Mini Transat in 2015, which is a famous solo sailing race from France to the Caribbean in 21 foot boats. Xu was nominated for National Geographic Top 10 Explorers in 2015.

"Before I joined Mini Transat only two Asian sailors had done it, and no single arm sailors had even tried. But I believed I could do it. I have the ability to finish it. So I did it.

"At that moment, not a lot of Chinese people knew about offshore sailing, especially a disable sailor trying to do it. It was as hard as I imagined it would be," Xu said.

Each of these milestones are steps towards becoming the first Chinese person to compete in the Vendee Globe, the famous, non-stop solo sailing race from Vendee in France and back again. There is no help or support.

The sailors spend months by themselves going south in the Atlantic, around Antarctica and back up the Atlantic to France again. It also only happens once every four years and is set for 2024. Lots of these events are races but for Xu the result is not the be all and end all.

"As an offshore sailor, you are born to deal with unknown things. Even if you do not know how to deal with something, you have to deal with it. Never give up, believe in yourself, you will always find a solution. You are stronger than you imagine," Xu said.

Xu hopes to use his growing platform and incredible feats to reinstate sailing in the Paralympics, so others have the same launch pad as he once did.

"I hope when the next Chinese sailor has the same dream, they do not need to face the same difficulty as me, they could make their sailing dream come true much more easily," Xu added.

