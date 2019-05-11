Third child born to older mother in China triggers debate

PHOTO: Pixabay
Zhao Ruixue
China Daily/Asia News Network

A 67-year-old woman who gave birth to a girl last month has triggered heated discussions online on whether the couple should be fined for having a third child, a breach of the current family planning policy.

The health regulator in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, has conducted an investigation into the case and will announce the result soon, according to a source to the city's health regulator.

"We didn't mean to violate the law. I will put forward an administrative review or initiate a lawsuit if I am fined," Huang Weiping, the husband, told Beijing News.

Huang said their age when having the third child is not within the range of accordance with the law. Prior to the newborn girl, the couple has two adult children.

Under Chinese laws, couples are currently not allowed to have more than two children, though the government has been less strict on applying the rules since 2016 when it revised the family planning policy to allow all couples to have two children.

The central and local governments have implemented measures including tax cuts and prolonging maternity leave to encourage couples to have more children, since the number of new births has dropped continuously even after revision to the family planning policy in 2016.

More about
china baby Law and legislation

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Number of e-scooter listings spikes on Carousell with announcement of new ban on footpaths
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Singer JJ Lin tells concert audience he was earlier diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Comedian Ronny Chieng bringing his &#039;tone issues&#039; to Singapore show
Wife calls Singapore-raised comedian Ronny Chieng 'offensive'
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week
From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
Dealing with death: The life of a funeral director
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because &#039;it&#039;s fun&#039;
This Made My Day: Granny, 97, sells fruits and veggies in Thomson because 'it's fun'
Stephen Fung confirms new Gen-X Cops movie in the works
Hollywood-based Stephen Fung offers advice for Asians
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans
Pentagon conducts their concert in Singlish just for Singaporean fans

SERVICES