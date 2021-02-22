Thousands of ancient tombs uncovered on construction sites in Xian, home of the terracotta army

Thousands of archaeologically significant finds have been discovered at two construction sites in Xian, one of China’s oldest cities and home to the terracotta army, forcing archeologists to skip holidays and work overtime.

More than 1,000 archaeologists and assistants have been working nonstop to dig up cultural relics in Xian over the Lunar New Year holiday to avoid delaying the construction projects. Xian, the capital of Shaanxi province in northwestern China, is where the world-famous terracotta army of life-size soldier sculptures, part of the mausoleum of the first emperor of China, was discovered in the 1970s.

The new archaeological discoveries were found on sites earmarked for a 76-hectare (189-acre) airport expansion and a 50-kilometre (31-mile) subway line, according to the cultural heritage bureau of Shaanxi.

More than 4,600 finds of archaeological significance, including 3,500 tombs, have been identified since workers started building the new terminal and supporting facilities at Xianyang International Airport in July, the bureau said on Weibo, China’s Twitter, this week.

“The number and scale of the relics is huge and the workload of archaeological excavation is enormous,” the bureau added.



Meanwhile, more than 1,300 tombs and four ancient kilns have been found since excavation for the subway began in April, according to another bureau post. The planned subway is to run through a district densely populated with tombs dating back to the Sui and Tang dynasties (581- 907).

Archaeologists have worked overtime to make sure the construction projects were not delayed too long, the bureau said.



Xian was ancient China’s capital for 13 dynasties – a total of 1,100 years. Now a regional transport hub, the city has had an infrastructure boom over the past decade and there have been important archaeological finds on numerous construction sites.

Work on building the city’s first metro line began in 2007 and by the end of last year Xian had eight metro lines and a total of 244km of subway. Archaeologically important finds have been uncovered during the excavations for each of the lines.

Tombs belonging to famous historical figures were discovered during the construction of university campuses in Xian. Archaeologists found the tomb of Zhang Tang, a top judicial official of the Han dynasty (206BC-AD220AD), during the building of a new campus at the Northwest University of Political Science and Law in 2002.



A year earlier, the tomb of Li Chui, a princess from the Tang dynasty (618-907), was discovered on the campus of Xian University of Technology. There is so much heritage underground in Xian that archaeologists are frequently called to work at construction sites, local officials said.



“In Xian, before any construction project starts, or before the government sells a certain parcel of land, an archaeological survey is carried out. This is rare in China,” Wang Zili, deputy director of the Xian Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage, told the People's Daily newspaper.

More than 100 archaeological discoveries are made every year in Shaanxi province, well known to be an important source of Chinese culture for the Chinese nation, said Zhou Kuiying, deputy head of the provincial cultural relics bureau, at a press conference last month.



“These remains cover every period in history – from the origin of man to the last imperial Qing dynasty,” he said. “I’d say that every discovery is culturally meaningful and worth studying.”

