Thousands in China join mother's call for transparency over son's death at school

The death of a 17-year-old student at his school in Chengdu, southwest China, has caused online uproar after his parents raised questions over an initial investigation that suggested he had taken his own life, without providing any details.

The education bureau in Chengdu’s Chenghua district issued a one-page statement on Tuesday (May 11) saying that a student surnamed Lin at Chengdu No 49 Middle School was found to have jumped to his death on Sunday (May 9) evening.

A joint statement by the district propaganda department, the police and the education bureau said that investigators had come to the initial conclusion that “the student took his own life due to personal problems”.

They said there was no evidence suggesting foul play, and they had not found “problems such as corporal punishment, verbal violence, teachers’ misconduct and bullying” at the school. The investigators said the school had “weak links” in providing psychological care for students.

Chenghua police branch said later on Tuesday that its own investigation had ruled out criminal acts and that it had informed the family, who “had no objection to the investigation’s conclusion”.

“After on-site inspections, speaking to witnesses, checking surveillance records, inspecting electronic data, checking documentary evidence and autopsy, it was determined that Lin died by falling from a high place,” the police statement said.

Lin’s mother, surnamed Lu, had earlier queried the transparency of the initial investigation and said on social media that she had not yet been allowed to see her son’s body. She said “too many unanswered questions” remained.

A handout photo. Lin (left) fell to his death at school, according to the police – but his mother, Lu (right), had earlier said there were “unanswered questions”.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“It was Mother’s Day. My son said ‘happy Mother’s Day’ to me before he went to school,” Lu wrote on Weibo before the police statement.

“I cannot accept this. I happily sent my son, who was full of vigour then, to school at about 5pm and you told me (he died at school) an hour later?”

Lu said the police took more than two hours to notify her after the incident, and her request to view the complete surveillance camera footage was rejected.

“I wanted to check with classmates and teachers about what happened,” she said. “But the school immediately dismissed all the students in the class and warned them to keep quiet … We spent the night waiting outside the school entrance but we still got no answers.”

Repeated phone calls to Lu, the education bureau and the school on Tuesday were not answered.

Lu’s comments caused uproar online as thousands voiced their anger and backed her call for greater transparency.

“There were no details, no timeline, no surveillance footage, no autopsy report, no witnesses’ accounts, yet they concluded that his death was due to ‘personal problems’?” one person posted under the initial official statement.

“And the only responsibility that the school must shoulder (over his death) was that it has not provided enough psychological care?”

Official media also weighed in. Xinhua Daily Telegraph published a commentary saying that “all the questions (around the case) must be answered without delay”.

“It will only lead to more speculation if the school, despite the public scrutiny, does not have the courage to speak up or even refuses to address all the questions,” it said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.