Tibet closes all scenic spots to curb virus

Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region, the only provincial region that hasn't reported any novel coronavirus cases, has temporarily suspended the operation of all its scenic attractions to tourists starting Monday, according to the local tourism authority.

In line with Tibet's second-level emergency response, the move serves as part of the region's efforts to avoid gatherings of tourists and cross-infections to effectively block the spread of the novel coronavirus in Tibet, said the tourism development bureau of the autonomous region.

Given Tibet's plateau climate and weak healthcare conditions, visitors who insist on travelling to the region will be isolated for a 14-day medical observation and pay for all the expenses themselves, it said.

For people who have already purchased tickets for scenic spots in the region and wish to cancel their trip, local authorities should handle their refund requests free of charge, the bureau said, adding that tourist attractions will not open until further notice.

So far Tibet has not reported any suspected or confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

