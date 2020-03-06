Tibet's Potala Palace reopens its doors

The world heritage Potala Palace in the Tibet autonomous region has announced its reopening on Wednesday, ending a more than four-month closure due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As Covid-19 has basically been brought under control nationwide and people's lives are gradually returning to normal, the Potala Palace has been approved for reopening.

The authorities set a precondition that adequate epidemic control measures are in place, according to an announcement released on the palace's website on Tuesday.

The new visiting time is between 9am and 4pm, and no one is admitted after 3pm.

Visitors can find information about reservations and visiting procedures on the palace's WeChat account.

The palace's flagship store, which sells cultural products on e-commerce platforms Tianmao and Jingdong, will also restart operations on Wednesday.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.