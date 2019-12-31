Tiffany, Mercedes are among luxury brands adding restaurants to their stores in China

Most of the Mercedes Me concept store on the Bind in Shanghai is devoted to food and drink offerings.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Pearl Liu
South China Morning Post

High-end retailers in China are betting that their customers' appetite for luxury goods is matched by their appetite for food.

Vendors selling everything from jewellery to exquisite kitchenware and expensive cars have been adding cafes and restaurants to their shops in the hopes of creating an experience that appeals to social-media savvy younger customers.

And it seems to be paying off, if waiting lists are anything to go by.

Zwilling JA Henckels, the German upscale knife and cookware maker, has found its experimental crossover restaurant atop its store in Shanghai's buzzing West Nanjing Road has a backlog of reservations.

Eva Liu, the restaurant's deputy general manager, had to turn down requests from her friends for a table on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"Sorry. Two spots at the bar at 8.30pm, that is the best we can offer," she told her friends over the phone. "We've been fully booked for a couple of weeks."

Those seats at the bar were quickly snapped up soon afterwards.

The Mediterranean-style eatery, in which food is prepared and eaten using Zwilling's own products, is the long-established kitchenware giant's first foray into the food and beverage business in China.

It is expecting revenue in December to reach 1 million yuan (S$192,900).

"Dining is not just about eating, it is more about the experience now in China, and in particular those experiences that can be shared or even shown off. Eating at a top-notch brand like Zwilling is something that is worth taking pictures of, posting on social media and waiting to get tons of likes," said Liu.

China's catering market has stood up to the country's economic slowdown, which saw growth in gross domestic product slow to 6 per cent in the third quarter - the weakest pace in more than 27 years.

Catering revenue through November rose by 9.4 per cent year on year to 4.19 trillion yuan, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, maintaining the same breakneck pace as in 2018.

"Luxury retailers tapping F&B business will be a sustainable trend in the coming years riding on China's large consumption market," said Shirley Hu, director of research, CBRE China.

"It's inexpensive to take a cup of coffee or a drink in a luxury-branded eatery [as compared to actually buying a luxury product]. This will be an important way for luxury retailers to maintain the loyalty of younger consumers."

The famous New York jeweller Tiffany& Co opened a flagship store on Shanghai's Huaihai Middle Road on December 23, with one of its signature Blue Box Cafes on the second floor.

The eatery has a six-month waiting list, largely composed of fans of the iconic movie Breakfast at Tiffany's, according to a spokesperson quoted by local media at the launch ceremony.

An enduring image from the film is actress Audrey Hepburn standing outside Tiffany Fifth Avenue, clutching a coffee cup and a croissant.

On Shanghai's famous riverfront Bund, the French fashion house Lanvin opened a Lanvin Cafe in December.

Next to it, German luxury car maker Mercedes has one of its concept stores, Mercedes Me, offering test drives as well as peripheral products like teddy bears wearing T-shirts emblazoned with their logo.

But most of the space - a whopping 1,500 square metres - is dedicated to food. Western cuisine takes up the first floor while Sichuan food can be found on the second.

Up to 28,000 local foodies on average come to eat in the car maker's kitchen every month. About eight months after it launched, the experience store has started to turn a profit.

"We are not aiming for a Michelin-starred restaurant, or to make a fortune, we just want a profitable business that appeals to Mercedes-Benz customers," said Jane Li, chief commercial officer with Applied Brand Solutions, which has exclusive rights to run Mercedes Me stores in mainland China.

Having three already in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu, the luxury car producer is planning to open a fourth one next April in Shenzhen.

Adding restaurants allows upscale brands not only to maintain existing customers but also to bring in new ones.

"We have seen that through such platforms [the food offerings], we are getting closer to average people, and making the brand less masculine and much younger, instead of what people used to think of Mercedes-Benz: that it only represents middle-aged, ultra rich guys," said Li.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
china luxury brands Restaurants / Eateries

TRENDING

Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years
Ah Boys To Men actor Joshua Tan proposed to girlfriend of 2 years
6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore
6 free places to catch the fireworks this NYE without squeezing with the crowd in Singapore
Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF&#039;s list of medical providers, says CEO
Lucky Plaza accident: Mount Elizabeth Hospital not activated as it is not on SCDF's list of medical providers, says CEO
Electricity bills to go up, and gas prices to fall
Electricity bills to go up, and gas prices to fall
Man, 48, fined for slapping boys who badmouthed his son
Man, 48, fined for slapping boys who badmouthed his son
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
New Year&#039;s Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties
New Year's Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
4 ways to spend New Year&#039;s Eve in Singapore on a budget
4 ways to spend New Year's Eve in Singapore on a budget
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return

Home Works

Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats

SERVICES