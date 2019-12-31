Tiffany, Mercedes are among luxury brands adding restaurants to their stores in China

High-end retailers in China are betting that their customers' appetite for luxury goods is matched by their appetite for food.

Vendors selling everything from jewellery to exquisite kitchenware and expensive cars have been adding cafes and restaurants to their shops in the hopes of creating an experience that appeals to social-media savvy younger customers.

And it seems to be paying off, if waiting lists are anything to go by.

Zwilling JA Henckels, the German upscale knife and cookware maker, has found its experimental crossover restaurant atop its store in Shanghai's buzzing West Nanjing Road has a backlog of reservations.

Eva Liu, the restaurant's deputy general manager, had to turn down requests from her friends for a table on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"Sorry. Two spots at the bar at 8.30pm, that is the best we can offer," she told her friends over the phone. "We've been fully booked for a couple of weeks."

Those seats at the bar were quickly snapped up soon afterwards.

The Mediterranean-style eatery, in which food is prepared and eaten using Zwilling's own products, is the long-established kitchenware giant's first foray into the food and beverage business in China.

It is expecting revenue in December to reach 1 million yuan (S$192,900).

"Dining is not just about eating, it is more about the experience now in China, and in particular those experiences that can be shared or even shown off. Eating at a top-notch brand like Zwilling is something that is worth taking pictures of, posting on social media and waiting to get tons of likes," said Liu.