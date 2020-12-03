Tougher rules on social distancing, Hong Kong warned, as city faces 92 Covid-19 cases

Hong Kong could expect about 92 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a medical source said, as a government minister warned authorities would get tougher on enforcing social-distancing rules.

The city recorded 103 new infections on Wednesday, including 15 cases which could not be traced and six imported, bringing the total number to 6,499 coronavirus infections with 110 related deaths. About 70 preliminary-positive cases were also reported.

“Those who flouted the [social-distancing] rules have caused a surge of infected cases recently,” Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui Ying Wai told a radio programme on Thursday morning. “People must follow the rules if we want to fight the virus together.”

Tsui said government departments would step up law enforcement of those who broke the rules on measures such as a ban on gatherings of more than two people, while increasing the financial penalty for doing so.

Sources previously said the government expected to raise the fixed penalty for violating Covid-19 rules against socialising from HK$2,000 (S$350 to HK$10,000 (S$1,730)

The home affairs minister also said the government had been looking to facilitate travel bubbles based on artistic and sports activities next year, for instance allowing overseas performers and athletes to enter Hong Kong without the two-week quarantine.

But rules would be strict to ensure they got tested and would not enter the community to reduce the risk of transmission.

Dr Leung Chi Chiu, a specialist in respiratory medicine, believed a HK$10,000 fine would be unfair, especially for low-income groups, including domestic helpers, who earn a minimum of HK$4,630 per month.

But University of Hong Kong microbiologist Dr Ho Pak Leung believed increasing the fine “could be reasonable”, as there were people who continuously broke the rules. However, he said law enforcement must be fair and consistent.

Separately, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi Kwong revealed there had been only two applications so far for a new government scheme to offer a HK$5,000 subsidy to infected local workers not entitled to paid sick leave.

One application had been approved, while another was still pending, he said.

