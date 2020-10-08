Tourist bus driver beaten unconscious in Hong Kong road rage attack

The driver of a tourist bus was left with serious head injuries after being beaten unconscious with a metal water bottle on a Hong Kong street on Thursday.

Police arrested the 56-year-old driver of a minibus on suspicion of assault in connection with the attack, which took place in Yue Man Square, Kwun Tong, soon after 7am.

His 42-year-old victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, and was in serious condition in the intensive care unit, police said.

According to police, the driver of the tourist bus was standing in the road tidying up the vehicle’s luggage compartment when the minibus drove by and almost hit him.

During the resulting argument, a police source said the minibus driver was believed to have hit the victim several times in the head “using a metal water bottle”.

The minibus driver, who was arrested for assault, complained of feeling unwell after the incident and was taken to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong.

Earlier on Thursday, a motorist escaped serious injury when his car slammed into a roadside railing and overturned in the Sha Tin Heights section of Tai Po Road, near Tai Wai, just before 2am.

Police said the man, 29, suffered neck and hand injuries and was sent to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.