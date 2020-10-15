Tourist who lost a leg in 2017 traffic accident sues Hong Kong bus driver

A young mainland Chinese tourist injured in a Hong Kong traffic accident that left her without a lower leg since 2017 has sued the bus driver for negligent driving.

Huang Xiaoyi on Monday took Citybus and its then-driver Liu Kam-wan, 49, to the High Court for a personal injury claim, demanding an unspecified sum of damages, with interest and costs, over the incident on November 1, 2017.

Her filing, which was made available on Wednesday, came after Liu was jailed for 11 months and was disqualified from driving for two years by the District Court in February 2019 on his guilty plea to one count of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. The offence is punishable by seven years’ imprisonment.

The court previously heard the tragic accident took place at 4.12pm when Liu was making a left turn from Nathan Road onto Argyle Street in the busy shopping district of Mong Kok.

At the time, the junction was packed with pedestrians waiting to cross Nathan Road.

Among them was 18-year-old Huang who recalled that she had tried to back away upon seeing the bus approaching quickly, but found she had nowhere to turn as she and four others had been standing shoulder to shoulder outside the railings.

The bus first knocked down a suitcase, then Huang, and ran over her foot before it finally stopped six metres further on at Argyle Street.

Liu immediately called police and Huang was sent to hospital, with her right foot nearly severed.

The leg had to be amputated below the knee.

Huang remained in hospital until January 2018, when she was able to walk with a frame independently.

Her latest medical reports presented to court before Liu’s sentencing revealed that she was able to walk unaided with prosthesis for about 15 minutes by Dec 5, 2018, but not without experiencing great pain.

She also complained of sharp pain after sitting for a long time.

A police investigation revealed that Liu had driven so close to the pavement that his vehicle mounted it as he was making the turn.

In mitigation, his defence lawyer said he felt sorry and remorseful for his offence and revealed that he had since changed his occupation to become a security guard because driving would remind him of the accident.

