Traditional medicine hospital in China accused of setting 'sales targets' for staff

A hospital in central China has been accused of requiring its staff to meet admissions targets for patients, and of responding violently to reporters' requests for comment.

Practices at the Traditional Chinese Medicine hospital in Zheng Zhou county, Henan province, were exposed on Friday in a report by the local television station which included an interview with the partner of an employee at the facility.

The interviewee, whose gender and identity were obscured, claimed their partner and other staff at the hospital had been given a verbal instruction to each achieve five inpatient admissions or have their salaries deducted by 200 yuan (S$39.30).

"The hospital is privately owned and newly established, so maybe because of that their performance is not that good. They held a meeting yesterday afternoon [to make the order] … Actually I don't care about the 200 yuan but just found their requirement ridiculous," the person told Henan Radio & Television station.

A reporting crew from the station visited the hospital - established in May as a collaboration with the Henan Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital - on Friday morning to verify the claim. A few of the nurses confirmed the hospital's management had made the requirement, with one saying her father had already stayed in the hospital "to meet the sales target".

When the reporters tried to conduct further interviews, hospital staff intervened. According to footage broadcast by the station, two hospital employees took a reporter's microphone, despite being shown his press card.

"The staff are pushing and shoving our machines, and breaking the microphone," the reporter can be heard saying. According to the television report, the crew was later detained in a room and their phones were removed and checked.

"The hospital has used violence to disrupt the press and, more important, is the question of why they ask staff to be 'salespersons' requiring people to stay in the hospital. We will continue to investigate this issue," the reporter said at the end of the footage.

The Henan hospital said it had already started an investigation into the issue and it did "not support" the actions taken towards the reporters which, it said, reflected an "internal management problem".

The Zhengzhou Health Commission also said it was aware of the claims and was organising its own investigative team, online news portal ThePaper.cn reported on Monday.

