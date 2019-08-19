Traditional medicine hospital in China accused of setting 'sales targets' for staff

Staff at a hospital in central China confront a reporter from the local television station investigating claims that hospital staff have a “sales target” of five inpatient admissions, with a penalty if they fail to meet it.
PHOTO: Weibo
Sue Ng
South China Morning Post

A hospital in central China has been accused of requiring its staff to meet admissions targets for patients, and of responding violently to reporters' requests for comment.

Practices at the Traditional Chinese Medicine hospital in Zheng Zhou county, Henan province, were exposed on Friday in a report by the local television station which included an interview with the partner of an employee at the facility.

The interviewee, whose gender and identity were obscured, claimed their partner and other staff at the hospital had been given a verbal instruction to each achieve five inpatient admissions or have their salaries deducted by 200 yuan (S$39.30).

"The hospital is privately owned and newly established, so maybe because of that their performance is not that good. They held a meeting yesterday afternoon [to make the order] … Actually I don't care about the 200 yuan but just found their requirement ridiculous," the person told Henan Radio & Television station.

A reporting crew from the station visited the hospital - established in May as a collaboration with the Henan Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital - on Friday morning to verify the claim. A few of the nurses confirmed the hospital's management had made the requirement, with one saying her father had already stayed in the hospital "to meet the sales target".

When the reporters tried to conduct further interviews, hospital staff intervened. According to footage broadcast by the station, two hospital employees took a reporter's microphone, despite being shown his press card.

"The staff are pushing and shoving our machines, and breaking the microphone," the reporter can be heard saying. According to the television report, the crew was later detained in a room and their phones were removed and checked.

"The hospital has used violence to disrupt the press and, more important, is the question of why they ask staff to be 'salespersons' requiring people to stay in the hospital. We will continue to investigate this issue," the reporter said at the end of the footage.

The Henan hospital said it had already started an investigation into the issue and it did "not support" the actions taken towards the reporters which, it said, reflected an "internal management problem".

The Zhengzhou Health Commission also said it was aware of the claims and was organising its own investigative team, online news portal ThePaper.cn reported on Monday.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china Hospitals

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO

SERVICES