Train services in Hong Kong disrupted after man jumps onto tracks, later found dead

Train services between Fanling and the Hong Kong border town of Sheung Shui were suspended for nearly an hour on Thursday (Jan 7) after a man jumped onto the tracks at around 2pm and was later found dead.

Police said the victim was discovered underneath a train at Sheung Shui station. His personal details were still unclear.

“We don’t know whether the person jumped onto the tracks or fell onto them,” a force spokesman said, adding emergency personnel had been deployed.

But the MTR Corporation later said security camera footage showed the man had jumped onto the tracks when a train was approaching the platform.

The Sheung Shui MTR station.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The rail operator announced a service disruption on the East Rail line after a person was found near the tracks at Sheung Shui station, but the services gradually resumed at around 3pm.

Earlier, the company assured commuters that free shuttle buses would be provided to transport people between the station and Fanling.

“Passengers should reserve enough time for their journey and consider using other modes of transport,” an MTR Corp spokeswoman said.

The stations at Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau, two other border towns on the line, have remained closed as the government shut most of the city’s crossings to mainland China due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.