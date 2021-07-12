Triple murder suspect arrested after mother, 2 young daughters killed in Hong Kong

A 42-year-old Hong Kong woman and her two young daughters, aged eight and 13, were killed in a knife and arson attack on Monday after a lovers’ quarrel turned deadly.

Police arrested the woman’s 62-year-old partner on suspicion of murder and arson, after he allegedly attacked his victims with a knife and then set fire to their subdivided flat in Tai Po.

Thirteen residents of the seven-storey building were also evacuated in the early hours.

Witnesses reported hearing a heated argument coming from the flat just before 2am, and police said an initial investigation suggested the woman had been accused of having an affair by her live-in boyfriend, a construction worker.

A mother and her two young daughters died in a subdivided flat on Heung Sze Wu Street in Tai Po.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The deadly attack was launched on sixth-floor flat of the Mei Wan Building on Heung Sze Wui Street.

All three victims suffered wounds to their heads, bodies, arms and legs, and police believe the children may have died trying to protect their mother.

“The woman was attacked with a knife during a heated argument,” a police source said. “We believe her two daughters were also wounded when they tried to stop the fight.”

Officers believed the three victims were unable to escape the burning unit because of the serious injuries they suffered in the attack, the source said.

The Fire Services Department sent nine fire engines and four ambulances to the scene. Firefighters put the blaze out soon after 2.30am.

According to police, the suspect was found in the rear staircases of the building when emergency personnel arrived. He was semi-conscious and was taken to the nearby Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital.

As of 5am, the man was in a critical condition, a government spokeswoman said, and was transferred to Prince of Wales Hospital for treatment.

The subdivided flat was badly damaged in the blaze, and officers were still searching for the weapon at the crime scene.

The woman, who was a divorcee, lived with her two daughters in the premises before her boyfriend moved in last year.

According to the source, police had not received any reports of domestic violence involving the family.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.