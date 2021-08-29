Truck overturns after colliding with Porsche on Hong Kong highway

Two people were injured after a Porsche collided with a 5.5-tonne truck on Hong Kong’s San Tin Highway on Sunday, overturning the much larger vehicle and causing heavy traffic congestion.

One of the occupants of the badly damaged sports car was trapped following the 10.30am accident in Lok Ma Chau and had to be extracted by members of the Fire Services Department at the scene.

A 5.5-tonne truck lies on its side on Hong Kong’s San Tin Highway after a collision with a Porsche sports car. Photo: Handout

The impact of the collision tore away the car’s windscreen and left the front of the vehicle severely damaged.

Two victims of the accident were sent for treatment – one to Tuen Mun Hospital and the other to North District Hospital – though it was not immediately clear which of the three people involved suffered injuries.

Cars were backed up from San Wai Tsuen to Mai Po Lo Wai along the 2.5km road.

