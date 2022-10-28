True friend? Woman in China sends drone to check on friend after she stops answering texts

Mainland Chinese internet users have been touched by the friendship shared by two women in China after one of them used a drone to check on the other’s safety after she stopped responding to text messages.

The woman, who felt unwell, surnamed Wan, from Henan in central China, told news website Star Video that her friend sent her a message at around 7am on Oct 22 on WeChat asking her to go get a nucleic acid test.

However, Wan only noticed the message four hours later so her friend became highly concerned for her safety.

Wan had recently been having heart problems so the friend was checking in to make sure she was feeling ok.

The woman became increasingly anxious about her friend’s safety after hours passed without a reply to her messages from her friend who had recently had health issues.

PHOTO: Baidu

Wan said during that period when she did not reply, her friend, whose name was not released, sent increasingly worried messages asking: “What’s wrong with you?”, “What are you doing?” and “I called you a couple of times. Why didn’t you answer my phone?”

The friend later asked her husband to fly a drone to the residential building where Wan lives to check on her.

“Our two families live not far away from each other. So it only took the drone several minutes to reach my window,” Wan said.

Wan said she had not been looking at her phone and was resting after her recent heart issues, unaware her friend was trying to reach her.

“My friend was worried about me and used a drone to do a field inspection. This has moved me a lot,” said Wan.

She said she has known her friend for five years. Her hometown is in northeastern China while her friend and her husband are both indigenous to Shangqiu in eastern Henan province.

“They have helped me a lot. Sometimes they made delicious food and would share with me,” Wan said.

Wan’s experience has gone viral on mainland China’s social media.

“You are indeed true friends. It’s so nice to have a good friend,” wrote one person on Douyin.

The use of drones became more common in China when many cities were forced into harsh Covid-19 lockdowns and people were unable to leave their homes.

PHOTO: Baidu

“I think there is no pity in your life since you have this kind of friend,” another user commented.

In April, when Shanghai was under a strict Covid-19 lockdown and people ran short on essentials, one man used a drone to send groceries to a woman who lived in another building in the same community, earning him the nickname – China’s Good Neighbour.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.