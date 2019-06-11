Tsunami warning hub in China starts full operations

With the full operation of an advisory centre authorised by the United Nations, China started offering tsunami warning services to nine countries in the South China Sea region on Tuesday as the world celebrates the fourth World Tsunami Awareness Day.

Built by China and authorised by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, the South China Sea Tsunami Advisory Center in Beijing began its trial operation at the end of January 2018.

"Since the trial operation, the capability of the centre has been increasingly enhanced," said Wang Hong, chief of the State Oceanic Administration under the Ministry of Natural Resources, as he spoke during the ceremony for the centre's full operation.

He also said the Smart Tsunami Information Process System-which China owns independent intellectual property rights to-has been operating stably since the trial.

The system will beef up tsunami mitigation capability in the South China Sea region.