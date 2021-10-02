'Unfairly smeared': Chinese women hit back after being labelled 'sick lady' influencers

Four Chinese women targeted in media reports attacking them for wearing make-up during hospital stays and for selling products have responded and said they were unfairly smeared by the reports.

Their response came after the Health Times , a publication run by the People’s Daily , published an article on Tuesday criticising “sick ladies”, a term coined by the newspaper about women who posted pictures of themselves in hospital with make-up and said they were suffering from various conditions including thyroid cancer, thyroid nodules, breast cancer and depression.

According to the reports the “sick ladies” would claim to have recovered and are share their post-operation recovery tips, while promoting products such as scar repair patches.

Calling them influencers, the report said the women were dressed in hospital gowns, wearing delicate make-up and looking sweet as they lay in their hospital beds in their social media posts. It also quoted an unidentified doctor who said public hospitals would not allow patients to bring in “complicated make-up”, only cleansers or soap.

“These people claimed to be seriously ill and posed in hospital with make-up in order to attract attention, traffic, and followers to sell products, which is a desecration of medicine and hospitals and a disrespect to patients suffering from illnesses,” the report said.

The report, published on Weibo and picked up by other media such as The Paper, posted pictures of the four women in hospital, including a picture of one wearing a mask and another presenting a product saying: “love from my mum”.

But the women whose pictures were used in the article identified themselves on social media and said they had indeed been in hospital for serious illnesses and had never sold any products.

“I must clarify that the picture was taken by my husband on the day of surgery to show my family and friends that the surgery went well. I didn’t put on any make-up,” said Zhang Jijing from Hangzhou in a post on Weibo on Wednesday. “I don’t sell products. I posted a video because some internet users who also suffered thyroid illness saw my scar on the neck and asked about the surgery.”

Zhang also posted a legal statement from Beijing Yingke Law Firm that the article and other media reports based on that article breached her rights and had damaged her reputation, demanding the stories be deleted.

Another woman who said a picture of her reading a book with a facial mask on during a hospital stay two years ago when removing nodules in her lungs was used without permission and she was defamed by the claim she was selling products.

“What wrong with applying facial masks days before and after the surgery? No doctors or nurses forbade it. I love to be pretty and share what I like but I have never sold any product,” said the woman, who called herself Amy and said she is studying overseas.

“We are patients, not the so called ‘sick ladies’. Who said being sick can’t also mean looking pretty or having skincare? No medical doctors or nurses during my two hospital stays for surgeries said so,” the woman said in a video.

A third woman posted her hospital charts for a thyroid cancer operation last year on Weibo and said she researched a lot of cases before having the surgery and shared her own experience after surgery to help others.

A fourth woman from Guangdong also posted her hospital chart for thyroid cancer surgery in August, saying the report was groundless and had negatively affected her life.

The new twist has caused a public uproar with more than 110 million views on the hashtag “I am not a sick lady”.

“Lady is a beautiful word to describe a woman. Calling us ‘sick lady’ shamelessly stigmatised women,” Amy, one of the women whose pictures were used, said.

“Just because they look pretty and post exquisite photos they would be criticised. Why coin a term just to insult women? They were patients, not ‘sick ladies’,” said another internet user.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.