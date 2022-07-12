University in China demotes teacher amid claims he abused wife over 1,000 times

An associate professor in southern China has been banned from teaching after the school investigated his wife’s allegations that he beat her at least 1,000 times over seven years, including during her pregnancy.

Guangxi University’s School of Economics demoted Li Zhi and removed him from his teaching position, according to the university’s statement on Sunday. His wife, Tang Ping, alleged on social media that she was the victim of severe domestic violence for most of their eight-year marriage.

The statement from the school in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region said, “We will never tolerate such behaviour once it is confirmed,” and added that Li’s alleged behaviour had breached the teachers’ code of conduct.

Li has not been charged with a crime .

The university did not reveal details of the investigation, but Tang posted a significant amount of alleged evidence, such as photos and medical records, on social media.

Tang Ping shows injury she says were caused by her husband.

In May, Tang, who became a stay-at-home wife after marrying Li in 2014, posted a lengthy online post with multiple photos showing her purported injuries from the incessant abuse, which she said started in mid-2015.

She said she was physically and verbally attacked at least 1,000 times, including when she was expecting their second child and said she was left bleeding or bruised at least 20 times after being beaten by Li.

Tang explained she chose to remain silent because she had convinced herself she was not good enough for him. Although she called the police several times, she said she only became determined to seek a divorce last year.

“Only by leaving him can I survive,” she said.

A local court in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi’s autonomous region, granted a personal safety protection order for Tang last year during the divorce proceedings.

Li denied the accusations publicly in late May but has refused to comment further since then.

Li had a short marriage with another woman before marrying Tang, which also ended because of allegations of domestic violence, according to a restraining order issued in 2013 by his ex-wife, also surnamed Li.

Tang said she had been kept away from her two children – a daughter, aged 8, and a three-year-old son, since she initiated the divorce.

“Li Zhi cut their contact with me and beat me up when I went to see my daughter on one occasion,” she wrote in another post late last month.

“I want custody of both my children and the property I deserve. I would appreciate any help from members of the public,” she wrote.

Domestic violence was once deemed “a family affair” and authorities and individuals were reluctant to intervene. But the problem has gained more public awareness recently amid a series of high-profile cases and intensified crackdowns.

The issue has become a top-of-mind priority after a Tibetan woman named Lhamo was burned to death by her ex-husband while she was live-streaming to her fans in 2020, triggering national outrage. The man was sentenced to death for the murder last year.

