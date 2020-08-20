US-China relations: Nations failing as global leaders, academics say

China and the United States are failing in their roles as world leaders, and the poor state of their relationship is impeding international collaboration in the fight against Covid-19 , academics said on Wednesday.

“I see some key global challenges – right now that would be this health pandemic, global climate change, debt problems, bond payment crisis – I really see a failure of the US and China to provide leadership,” David Dollar, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, said at a webinar organised by Centre for China and Globalisation (CCG), a Beijing-based think tank.

“This era of power competition is bad for global governance and a lot of this comes down to poor relations between US and China,” he said.

While Beijing claims it was quick to respond to the health crisis sparked by the emergence of the coronavirus in Wuhan at the end of last year, there have been widespread allegations it initially tried to cover up the incident. A US congressional report said the world lost weeks because of China’s lack of transparency .

“The two sides see things very differently,” Dollar said. “It’s just very hard to praise any collaboration in terms of global governance. We have not done a good job and that does not bode well for the next pandemic.”

The lack of cooperation between the world’s two largest economies was also damaging efforts to help developing countries, like those in Africa, deal with the pandemic, and had had an impact on other issues, like climate change, he said.

Victor Gao, vice-president of the CCG, agreed.

“All these issues are global issues and demand global solutions,” he said. “The fact that China-US cooperation is collapsing at this very moment is very sad and a disappointment.

“I appeal to both the US and China to bury whatever differences there may be, engage with each other, not only for the good of their two countries, but for mankind as a whole.”

Yanzhong Huang, as senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, said the obstacles to China and the US working together were ideological .

“International cooperation in addressing the pandemic is fragmented, uncoordinated and essentially state centric,” he said.

“There is a lack of cooperation in vaccine development and distribution, and travel and trade measures. There are no substantial measures to help low-middle capacity countries.

“The last thing we need is to open another battlefield on the ideological front.”

Huang said China and the US should take practical steps to improve cooperation, like coordinating their policies on travel restrictions , rather than looking at bigger issues like vaccine development, because the lack of trust meant they were too far apart.

“But to make that happen, you need to start a dialogue. How to achieve that, it seems politically difficult,” he said.

Stanley Perlman, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa, said that while the pandemic had “brought up the best things among researchers”, in the shape of collaborations between laboratories, webinars and scientific discussions, governments were failing in their responsibilities.

“One would hope countries would join together to defeat a common enemy … [but] instead nationalism has taken over,” he said.

“This extends the problem – blaming other countries for various aspects of the pandemic – and I feel this will make cooperation less likely than more likely.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.