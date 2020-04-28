Video of emotional delivery worker in China touches netizens

A short video of a deliveryman recently touched the heart of many on the internet, People's Daily reported on Sunday.

The video showed a food delivery worker eating a cake in tears on the side of a road in Wuhan, Hubei province.

On April 15, the day of his birthday, the delivery man picked up a cake at a bakery and found a note on the order that says: "The cake is a gift for the delivery person. Life is not easy, please take good care of yourself!"

Surprised at the order, he went back to the shop immediately to confirm with the shop assistant. They called the client together and learned the cake was in fact for him.

The delivery man was not going to celebrate his birthday this year, as he has been busy working amid the epidemic. The special gift from the kind-hearted client moved him to tears, and he cried as he ate.

Many people have made orders for hard-working delivery workers during the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to staff from a number of online food delivery platforms.

"Everyone is illuminated at some point in their lives," one user commented under the video.

